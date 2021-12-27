The Rookie S04E10 Preview Images: Is Nolan & Bailey's Future in Doubt?

If it feels like it's only been a month since you bid farewell to ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring police drama The Rookie ahead of its midseason holiday break, you would be wrong. When the series returns with "Heart Beat" on Sunday, January 2, it will have only been three weeks. Insane, right? And now we have a massive amount of preview images to share courtesy of the network, as Nolan (Fillion) deals with the aftermath of learning that there's a major complication in play when he comes to proposing to Bailey (Jenna Dewan). But when a mysterious plane crash demands answers, Nolan may have to put his feelings on hold when the city needs saving.

The Rookie Season 4 Episode 10 "Heart Beat": Now that John Nolan knows about Bailey's past, he must decide if they still have a future. Meanwhile, when a plane crashes in the middle of the city the team races to find out why. Guest-starring is Matthew Glave as Oscar Hutchinson, Arjay Smith as James Murray, Helena Mattson as Ashley McGrady and Steve Kazee as Jason Wyler. Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by SJ Main Muñoz.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 4×10 Promo "Heart Beat" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=X1rE50aNW9M)

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.