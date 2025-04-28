Posted in: ABC, Hulu, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie S07E16: "The Return" Time Change; New Previews Released

ABC and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie kicks off things an hour later on Tuesday, and we have a new preview for S07E16: "The Return."

Even though we're still set to have our weekly official preview of ABC and series creator and showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie drop on Tuesday night, we have two updates to pass along that needed to get out there sooner rather than later. First up, you should know that there is a time change for Tuesday, August 29th – with ABC now listing S07E16: "The Return" as kicking off at 10 pm ET. After you're done adjusting your alarms and reminders accordingly, you can check out the sneak peeks that were released alongside the announcement of this week's special time.

The Rookie Season 7 Episodes 16-17 Previews

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 16: "The Return" – The team has mixed feelings when a familiar face returns, hoping to prove himself. Meanwhile, an influencer gets his fans to come after Wesley (Shawn Ashmore), and Tim (Eric Winter) supports Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) as she prepares for the sergeant's exam.

The Rookie Season 7 Episode 17: "Mutiny And The Bounty" – The team helps Skip Tracer Randy (Flula Borg) when his new love interest is kidnapped. Meanwhile, Angela (Alyssa Diaz) and Nyla (Mekia Cox) enlist their moms to help catch a con artist, and Wesley (Shawn Ashmore) is threatened to drop a case.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth. In addition, Ivan Hernandez (Max's And Just Like That…) has joined the cast as Detective Graham and is set to appear in several episodes.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

