The Rookie Season 3 "Triple Duty" Behind-the-Scenes Look; E13 Preview

Even though John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) is still dealing with some dire days ahead on a personal level, this week's episode of ABC's The Rookie ("Triple Duty") forces him out of the hospital and back on the streets in a very deadly way. La Fiera (Camille Guat) has suffered the kind of personal loss that would sever anyone's connections to reason and understanding. Now, an all-out drug war will rage across the streets of Los Angeles unless Nolan, Bradford (Eric Winter), Chen (Melissa O'Neil), and the team can stop it in time. Yesterday, we brought you a look at preview images of what you can expect (check them out here) and now viewers are getting a COVID-safe behind the scenes look at tonight's chapter- written by Natalie Callaghan, Zoe Cheng, and Paula Puryear, and directed by Bill Johnson:

"Triple Duty" also guest-stars Dylan Conrique as Tamara Collins, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, and Camille Guat as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz. Here's a look at the promo, overview, and now two previews for tonight's episode of ABC's The Rookie:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Rookie 3×13 Promo "Triple Duty" (HD) Nathan Fillion series (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=45_UpT4B3fo)

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 13: "Triple Duty" – Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost. Meanwhile, Officer Harper hopes she can get Officer Chen ready to go undercover Written by Natalie Callaghan, Zoe Cheng and Paula Puryear, and directed by Bill Johnson.

No backup, no surveillance?! 😳 Watch it all go down tomorrow on part one of #TheRookieFinale. pic.twitter.com/o8eOtS9IOK — The Rookie (@therookie) May 8, 2021

Things are getting out of control on part one of #TheRookieFinale. Don't miss it Sunday on ABC! pic.twitter.com/aeJvGBAhRL — The Rookie (@therookie) May 7, 2021

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.