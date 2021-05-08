The Rookie Season 3 Episode 13 Preview: La Fiera's Ready to Wage War

While last week's episode of ABC's The Rookie focused on a very personal emergency in John Nolan's (Nathan Fillion) life, this week's "Triple Duty" brings the action back to the streets in a very deadly way. Now that La Fiera (Camille Guat) has lost her last thread to reason and understanding, an all-out drug war is ready to rage across the streets of Los Angeles- unless Nolan, Bradford (Eric Winter), Chen (Melissa O'Neil), and the team can stop it in time. Here's a look at a set of preview images from Sunday night's episode- followed by a deeper dive into "Triple Duty":

(ABC/Scott Everett White) NATHAN FILLION, ERIC WINTER
(ABC/Scott Everett White) NATHAN FILLION
(ABC/Scott Everett White) BRENT HUFF
(ABC/Scott Everett White) REYNALDO GALLEGOS
(ABC/Scott Everett White) ERIC WINTER
(ABC/Scott Everett White) BRITNI CAMACHO
(ABC/Scott Everett White) ERIC WINTER
(ABC/Scott Everett White) NATHAN FILLION
(ABC/Scott Everett White) THE ROOKIE
(ABC/Scott Everett White) NATHAN FILLION

Written by Natalie Callaghan, Zoe Cheng, and Paula Puryear, and directed by Bill Johnson, "Triple Duty" guest-stars Dylan Conrique as Tamara Collins, Toks Olagundoye as Professor Fiona Ryan, and Camille Guat as Sandra "La Fiera" De La Cruz. Here's a look at the promo, overview, and preview for Sunday night's episode of ABC's The Rookie:

The Rookie Season 3, Episode 13: "Triple Duty" – Officers Nolan and Bradford hope they can de-escalate a drug war before any innocent lives are lost. Meanwhile, Officer Harper hopes she can get Officer Chen ready to go undercover Written by Natalie Callaghan, Zoe Cheng and Paula Puryear, and directed by Bill Johnson.

The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Titus Makin Jr. as Jackson West, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, and Eric Winter as Tim Bradford. Hawley writes and executive produces, with Mark Gordon, Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Terence Paul Winter, and Rob Bowman also serving as executive producers on the series. The Rookie is a co-production with Entertainment One (eOne) and ABC Studios.

