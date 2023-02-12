The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 15 "The Con" Preview: One John Nolan Too Many Nolan and Bailey discover another "John Nolan" in the following sneak preview for ABC's The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 "The Con."

With ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie returning this week with a new episode, we had an update to our Season 5 preview rundown to pass along in the form of the overview for S05E16 "Exposed" (see below). But for this go around, we're going back a week to this Tuesday and a preview for S05E15 "The Con." And while we know that there are going to be some major dealings between Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren) going down, the following preview that was released today focuses on Nolan (Fillion) & Bailey (Jenna Dewan) as they look to get Nolan's mother's affairs in order. And that's when things get really awkward because it seems like "John Nolan" has already gotten started…

The Rookie S05E15 "The Con" & S05E16 "Exposed" Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 15 "The Con": With help from the FBI, Detective Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) puts everything on the line to help Elijah Stone (Brandon Jay McLaren) take down a gang leader in exchange for her safety. Meanwhile, Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey (Jenna Dewan) must deal with the secrets and shady dealings his late mother left behind.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 16 "Exposed": The team must stop a militia from detonating a highly combustible truck in their possession. Meanwhile, Officers Nolan (Fillion), Thorson (Tru Valentino), Juarez (Lisseth Chavez), and Detective Harper (Mekia Cox) search for three men who may have been exposed to Ebola and detain them for quarantine.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune and Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen. Alexi Hawley is a writer and executive producer. Fillion, Mark Gordon, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers on the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.