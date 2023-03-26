The Rookie Season 5 Ep. 19 Preview: For Lucy & Tim, Reality Kicks In Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) & Tim (Eric Winter) have some rough hours ahead in this preview for ABC's The Rookie S05E19 "A Hole in the World."

In this week's chapter of ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, a serial kidnapping case hits close to home for Celina (Lisseth Chavez), while Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim (Eric Winter) find themselves having to confront the impact that their rough work hours are having on their relationship. Up until now, the previews that have been released have focused on Celina's main storyline. But this time around, the spotlight shifts to Lucy and Tim, as the former informs the latter of her plans to take the detective's exam. And that's when the couple realizes that they have some hard hours ahead. Here's a look at a clip from S05E19, "A Hole in the World."

The Rookie S05E19 "A Hole in the World" Preview

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 19 "A Hole in the World": The team investigates a pattern of kidnappings which leads them to a discovery that hits close to home with one of their own. Meanwhile, Lucy's (Melissa O'Neil) and Tim's (Eric Winter) relationship is put to the test as they begin to feel the hard hours of their jobs. TK Shom directed the episode as part of the Disney Entertainment Directing Program, which, for the second consecutive year, guaranteed episodes to first-time television directors on a Disney-scripted series. Now, here's a look at a sneak preview for this week's episode, followed by a look at the previously-released preview images and promo trailer:

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.