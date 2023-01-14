The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 Preview Finds Chenford Making Plans In this preview for ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie S05E12, Tim (Eric Winter) & Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) make some overnight plans.

It's one thing for the Twitter account supporting ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie to say that it's "also a Chenford stan account." But based on what they've been releasing lately for next week's episode, they're definitely putting their appreciation into action. In the following clip for S05E12 "Death Notice," we're not messing around anymore as Tim (Eric Winter) & Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) compare schedules for something that we have a feeling will be a bit more "intimate" than just a slumber party. Oh, and Tim learns that the "circle of trust" involving who knows about their relationship has apparently grown by one. And following that clip, Winter & O'Neil offer a brief look behind the scenes at what life's like working in the "pod."

Now here's a look at that clip from next week's episode, followed by a mini-featurette featuring Winter & O'Neil taking viewers for a "tour" inside the pod car:

The Rookie Season 5 Episodes 12, 13 & 14 Previews

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 12 "Death Notice": Written by Brynn Malone and directed by Tori Garrett, the January 17th episode finds Officer John Nolan (Fillion) and Celina (Lisseth Chavez) enlisted to stand guard at a hospital after a dangerous prisoner must have surgery, and they suspect there's more to it than meets the eye. Meanwhile, Aaron (Tru Valentino) gets Lopez (Alyssa Diaz) and Harper (Mekia Cox) to help him investigate a string of home robberies, and Tim (Winter) and Lucy (O'Neil) consider how their new secret relationship will affect their work. Elsewhere, Lopez gets unexpected news.

So many surprises are in store on Tuesday's all-new episode of #TheRookie! Don't miss it at 8/7c on ABC and Stream on Hulu. pic.twitter.com/uydO9Rxntw — The Rookie (@therookie) January 13, 2023 Show Full Tweet

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 13 "Daddy Cop": Written by Fredrick Kotto and directed by Anne Renton, the January 17th episode takes place in the midst of a heatwave & a citywide blackout, where Officer John Nolan and Aaron follow increasingly large leads after they discover criminals hiding at the station. While on duty, Officer Chen makes an alarming discovery after being called to a scene where a pungent smell has wreaked havoc. Meanwhile, Lucy and Harper scheme to get Tim out of his new job and into a more exciting position.

The Rookie Season 5 Episode 14 "Death Sentence": Officer John Nolan and Bailey are on the hunt for a mystery gunman after a shooting hits a little too close to home. Meanwhile, Aaron struggles to live within his means and joins Lucy to help Tamara when the mother of a child she babysits goes missing. Elsewhere, Wesley suspects that a judge is taking bribes after he excludes valuable eyewitness testimony from a case. Written by Diana Mendez Boucher and directed by Faye Brenner.