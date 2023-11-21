Posted in: ABC, Preview, TV | Tagged: ABC, preview, Season 6, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 6: Hawley Confirms "Day 1" of Filming: "Let's Roll"

Series creator Alexi Hawley took to social media with the news The Rookie fans wanted to hear - today's the first day of filming Season 6.

Article Summary ABC's "The Rookie" Season 6 filming starts, with Alexi Hawley signaling "Day 1" on social media.

Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O’Neil are back in action after SAG-AFTRA strike.

Season premiere teaser dropped, marking a February 20th return on ABC.

And just to set the mood, we've included a look back at the Season 5 trailer.

When the WGA strike wrapped and the union ratified its new three-year deal, we knew that the writing side was being more than taken care of. But the SAG-AFTRA strike still kept productions shuttered – until earlier this month. With a tentative agreement in place and the actors' union currently voting on ratification, productions are getting back underway in some very big (and very fast) ways. And you can now officially add ABC & Alexi Hawley's The Rookie to that list, with the series creator signaling earlier today that it was "Day 1" on filming the Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter & Melissa O'Neil-starring sixth season. Along with the heads-up that filming was underway, Hawley also shared a look at a set chair with the follow-up, "Let's roll!"

Here's a look at Hawley's update from earlier today – meaning that it's time for fans to start speculating about what's to come:

Here's a look back at the teaser featuring Fillion that was released last week to confirm the news of the show's return for a sixth season on Tuesday, February 20th:

We've been on the edge of our seats, and answers are coming! 🤩 An all-new season of #TheRookie premieres Tuesday, February 20 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/UUC8rIJ7jM — The Rookie (@therookie) November 16, 2023 Show Full Tweet

A week earlier, Hawley took to social media to let fans know that he's got the first script ready for the cameras and was ready to roll – followed by Winter offering his approval:

To help build the excitement, here's a look back at one of the earlier trailers for the fifth season of ABC's The Rookie:

John Nolan, the oldest rookie in the LAPD, has used his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20 years his junior. Nearing the end of his training, Nolan now faces his biggest challenge as a police officer yet when he must come to terms with the choices he has made in pursuit of the truth.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Tru Valentino as Aaron Thorsen, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature. The series is expected to hit screens during midseason or possibly Spring 2024 (depending on how long the WGA and potential SGA-AFTRA strike would last).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!