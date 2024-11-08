Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: nathan fillion, The Rookie

The Rookie Season 7: Eric Winter Confirms Series Returns January 2025

In the midst of cleaning up some social media confusion, The Rookie star Eric Winter confirmed that Season 7 will hit ABC in January 2025.

To say that the results of this week's U.S. Presidential Election have had a polarizing effect on this nation would be the understatement of the century. It was also the spark that led to some serious social media confusion, which eventually led to us learning when the seventh season of ABC and Alexi Hawley's Nathan Fillion, Eric Winter, and Melissa O'Neil-starring The Rookie would hit screens. Apparently, there was a mini-controversy involving a repost by Winter that implied he supported Trump – a move that Winter would take to social media and address. "Thank you for bringing that mistaken repost to my attention. It was an honest mistake while swiping through content that randomly popped up on my page. It doesn't reflect my views, and I'm sorry if I offended anyone," Winter posted after a series of tweets responding to fans who were understandably concerned. But when one fan brought to his attention how he didn't respond to when Season 7 would debut, Winter posted, "Season 7 hits in January!!😁" If that's the case, then ABC and the cast weren't kidding when they teased that the series would return sooner rather than later in 2025.

Here's a look at Winter's tweet from last night/early this morning, confirming that ABC's The Rookie Season 7 would start hitting screens in January 2025:

The Rookie: Looking Back at San Diego Comic-Con 2024

Fillion on "The Rookie: Feds" Cast Appearing: When asked about the possibility of seeing Niecy Nash-Betts, Frankie R. Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, or Kevin Zegers returning as their characters from the canceled "Feds," Fillion shared, "The short answer is yes. We are trying to create a universe in which we can all exist." The actor and executive producer would go on to add that expanding the show's ensemble and focusing on a number of characters has been a winning game plan for the ABC series. "The title and the idea that it was my show was always just a trick. It's always been an ensemble cast. I'm so very pleased to be able to say this program can, at any one time, rest squarely on the shoulders of any one member of this cast," Fillion explained.

Regarding That "Chenford" Breakup…: During the panel, the topic of Tim (Winter) and Lucy's (O'Neil) breakup and what that could mean for the new season was discussed. While it might be rough on the characters – and their fans – Fillion noted that everything they're going through will be worth it "when" they reunite – before changing that "when" to an "if" to play it safe. While noting that his character still has some personal fixing to do before he can do right by Lucy, Winter did allude to Tim making it up to Lucy in "different ways" during Season 7.

ABC's The Rookie stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez. Deric Augustine (Godfather of Harlem) and television-debuting Patrick Keleher are set as the newest rookies for the season. Augustine's Miles is one of the newest rookies at the LAPD. As a Texas transfer, Miles is a 'rookie' despite being a two-year veteran of the force. Keleher's rookie Seth seems like the ideal police officer, but the job requires quick, decisive action — something that doesn't come naturally to Seth.

Alexi Hawley is the series creator, writer, and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Jon Steinberg, Bill Norcross, Bill Roe, and Brynn Malone are executive producers of the series. Entertainment One (eOne) is the lead studio on The Rookie, a co-production with ABC Signature.

