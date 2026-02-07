Posted in: ABC, TV | Tagged: The Rookie

The Rookie Season 8 Ep. 7 "Baja" Overview: Harper & Lucy Go Undercover

Harper and Lucy going undercover is just one of the storylines in play in ABC's The Rookie S08E07: "Baja." Here's a look at the overview.

Yesterday, we had an image gallery, trailer, and overview for next week's Valentine's Day-themed episode of ABC and Showrunner Alexi Hawley's The Rookie. Now, we have a look at what's in store the week after S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" hits are screens. We've added the official overview for S08E07: 'Baja" to our season rundown. The first big headline? Harper (Mekia Cox) and Lucy (Melissa O'Neil) go undercover. Here's a look at what else is in store…

The Rookie S08E06: "Burn 4 Love" & S08E07: "Baja" Previews

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 6: "Burn 4 Love" – It's Valentine's Day, and the team is on the hunt for someone who is setting more than hearts on fire. Meanwhile, Celina thinks Miles' recent string of bad luck is the result of a curse, and she's determined to break it.

The Rookie Season 8 Episode 7: "Baja" – Harper and Lucy go undercover in Baja while investigating the murder of two young women. Back in LA, Bradford and the FBI task force assist in the investigation, while Nolan and Bailey navigate their long-distance relationship.

John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, now uses his life experience, determination and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20+ years his junior. John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges, while uplifting the next generation of first responders.

The series stars Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.

Alexi Hawley is the creator and executive producer. Mark Gordon, Nathan Fillion, Michelle Chapman, Bill Norcross, Brynn Malone, Moira Kirland, Bill Roe, and Jon Steinberg are executive producers on the series. Lionsgate Television produces the series in partnership with 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.

