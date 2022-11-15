The Sandman: Gaiman on Fav Scene (For Now); Wanting More "Comics" Look

Okay, so enough with the trolls for today! As the festive vibes continue over the news that Netflix's The Sandman would be back for a second season, we're checking in with Gaiman as he shares his thoughts on two key topics. During an interview with Inverse (alongside executive producer Allen Heinberg), Gaiman explained that he couldn't bring over from the comics to the television series. Following that, the comic book creator shared his favorite scene from the streaming series. Well, at least at that moment. Here's a look at what Gaiman had to offer on both fronts…

"I would have loved to have been able to just bring a little more of Kelly Jones' art style into 'Calliope,' a little more of Mike Dringenberg's into 'The Doll's House.' We barely managed to get Kelly Jones' art style into 'Dream of a Thousand Cats,' and that's animated," Gaiman shared, addressing the specific comic book art styles they wish they could've incorporated more. "That's the one thing that I look at and just go, 'I wish we could bring some of that kind of look.' But you can't because these are real people, and this is really being shot on film. And it's also kind of necessary that one episode looks at least more or less like another episode." As for his favorite scene from the season, that continues to be a "work in progress" for Gaiman, but he does have an answer in the moment. "Mine actually changes, which I find interesting. It's not as static as one would expect. It's moved through Episode 5 to Episode 6 to Episode 4 a couple of times." Gaiman explained. "I think the last time I answered this question, I said it was Stephen Fry's final scene in Episode 10. There's something incredibly moving and heartbreaking and just gentle, and you also realize what an astonishing actor Stephen Fry is. And you get our VFX team to do magic, and you get Tom Sturridge. The whole end of Episode 10 might be my favorite, at least right now."