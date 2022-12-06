The Sandman: Neil Gaiman on Death/Dream Deleted Scene, Delirium & More

Just in case any level of excitement over EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer's The Sandman being renewed for a second season was beginning to level off, this past weekend's CCXP 2022 pop culture convention in Brazil made sure to get those fires raging again. Ever since the news of Season 2 was first announced, fans have been speculating over which characters will appear next and who would be best to portray them. One of those characters is Delirium, the personification of all delirium & sanity, as well as Dream's (Tom Sturridge) youngest sister and the youngest of the Endless. It's a character that a lot of fans have theories on when it comes to who should lock down the part. And it's a character that Gaiman made sure to focus on during his video message to the fine folks in Brazil.

Here's a look back at Gaiman's video message screened during the Netflix session at CCXP 2022, followed by a look back to a previous time when the franchise creator addressed the Delirium casting buzz:

In a tweet from the beginning of November, Gaiman clarified that casting for Delirium (or any other additions) hadn't started yet and that when they do, it runs through Lucinda Syson first:

I'm getting deluged by people who would like to play Delirium in Season 2 of Sandman. 1) We haven't started casting yet. 2) Lucinda Syson is the Sandman casting director. I'm not going to look at anyone who doesn't come through her, I'm afraid. https://t.co/iWBfuRq7Fl — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) November 6, 2022 Show Full Tweet

During the panel, attendees were also treated to a deleted scene between Dream (Tom Sturridge) and Death (Kirby Howell-Baptiste), where Death reveals that she broke her routine and took a day to feel what it was like to be alive and how she went at herself when the moment of her death arrived. Now, if you're like us? Well, you're wondering when that clip is going to see the light of day. Well, Gaiman made it clear that he's not the one:

Neil Gaiman on The Sandman Season 2 Gameplan & Beyond

"Well, we told the first 400 pages of a 3,000-page arc in the first 10 episodes. So there's a kind of a "you do the math" on that. But then the other answer is, how long is a piece of string? What we know that we would like to do, in a perfect world, as long as the audience is there and people come out for it and people want it, is we want to tell the whole story of 'Sandman' that went through to 'The Wake.' And after that we want to tell 'Sandman: Overture,' and somewhere in there, possibly, even as a special or whatever, we'd love to do things like 'The Dream Hunters.' We quite probably weave the stories that are in 'Sandman: Endless Nights' into the body of the whole. What is nice is we have the entirety of 'Sandman' to draw on," Gaiman explained during an interview with Variety. when asked how much time/seasons would be needed to tell the complete story of "The Sandman" universe.

Gaiman continued, "We also have the 'Death' books. It might be great to go off and do one of those as a sideline, in addition to which, anybody who has seen 'Sandman' Episode 3 has sidled over to us at some point or other in the last six months and said, 'Do you think there's any possibility that we could do a Johanna Constantine show with Jenna Coleman?' And, oh my God, she's a star, and you just want to see her going through battling demons and destroying other people's lives. So that's in there, too. We can keep going on this for a long time to come. But this isn't us going, it's eight seasons exactly and then out — or five seasons and out. We want to tell the story. Which feels wonderfully familiar for me because when I was writing 'Sandman,' people go, 'So how long does 'Sandman' go?' And I'd go, 'I don't know, maybe Issue #50?' And I'd be at Issue #50 and go, 'I don't know, Issue #75, maybe?' But when you get there, there's still be more story to tell after that."