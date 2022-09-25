The Sandman S02: Neil Gaiman Explains Why No News at Netflix's Tudum

When he's not doing what he can to make a mess out of Amazon's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (we're hoping you get the joke), Neil Gaiman is doing what he can to both rally the fanbase for a second season of his, Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman), and David S. Goyer's live-action adaptation of Gaiman's The Sandman as well as keep their expectations at realistic levels. Last week, he explained the timeline for how these decisions get made by the streaming service. And this time around, he's addressing a question from a fan on Tumblr who was wondering why this weekend's big virtual global fan event (Netflix's Tudum) wasn't the place for a renewal announcement to be made. That was pretty much the same question we asked in this morning's edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch. Well, as you can see from Gaiman's response (screencap & text below) there's nothing to be gleaned from that. Turns out, it all comes down to timing:

If this Tudum event is anything like last year's (the one where we dropped the teaser for Sandman) it would all have been filmed in June or July and is going to be concentrated exclusively on things that will be happening in the year to come. It wouldn't matter if Sandman was renewed or not, it wouldn't be mentioned on Tudum.

"'Sandman' Season 1 dropped Aug 5th. The data harvesting has only just finished – and is complicated by a lot of people not binge-watching it, but spreading it out, letting episodes sink in before watching the next. Telling [Netflix] to hurry up won't make decisions happen faster," Gaiman wrote in his tweet last week in response to the question about why news on a second season hasn't hit yet- here's a look:

And speaking of The Sandman… in case you missed it the last time we passed it along, here's a deleted scene from S01E01, "Sleep of the Just," as Alex (Laurie Kynaston) confronts his father Roderick (Charles Dance) about the mysterious "Sleeping Sickness" that's spread ever since they captured Morpheus (Tom Sturridge):

There is another world that waits for all of us when we close our eyes and sleep — a place called the Dreaming, where The Sandman, Master of Dreams (Tom Sturridge), gives shape to all of our deepest fears and fantasies. But when Dream is unexpectedly captured and held prisoner for a century, his absence sets off a series of events that will change both the dreaming and waking worlds forever. To restore order, Dream must journey across different worlds and timelines to mend the mistakes he's made during his vast existence, revisiting old friends and foes, and meeting new entities — both cosmic and human — along the way.

Netflix's The Sandman stars Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Mason Alexander Park, Donna Preston, Jenna Coleman, Niamh Walsh, Joely Richardson, David Thewlis, Kyo Ra, Stephen Fry, Razane Jammal, Sandra James Young, Patton Oswalt, and Mark Hamill. The series stems from Warner Bros. TV, EP & co-writer Neil Gaiman (Good Omens); EP, co-writer & showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman); and EP & co-writer David S. Goyer.