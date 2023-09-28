Posted in: Amazon Studios, Good Omens, Netflix, Preview, TV | Tagged: amazon, good omens, neil gaiman, prime video, The Sandman

The Sandman Season 2, Good Omens 3: Neil Gaiman Offers Quick Updates

With everything going on with the WGA, SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP, Neil Gaiman offered some brief updates on The Sandman Season 2 and Good Omens 3.

With the writers' strike officially over (as WGA members vote next week to ratify their tentative agreement) and SAG-AFTRA & AMPTP meeting on Monday to (fingers crossed) lock down a tentative agreement by the end of the week, it's a much better time now to check in with Neil Gaiman than it was the last time. Thanks to the wonders of social media, we have a couple of quick updates from Gaiman regarding a third season of Amazon's David Tennant & Michael Sheen-starring Prime Video series Good Omens, as well as Netflix's second season of Gaiman, Allan Heinberg & David S. Goyer's Tom Sturridge-starring The Sandman.

With regards to the future of Tennant's Crowley and Sheen's Aziraphale, Gaiman confirmed that his focus can turn to writing the third season now that the strike is over. And even though a third season hasn't been officially renewed for a third season, Gaiman shared, "I've been hired to write one." Is anyone writing the season with him? Gaiman adds that it's just him right now. And as for Morpheus' (Sturridge) return? Unfortunately, that's still in shutdown mode until SAG-AFTRA gets the contract that its members have earned. Here's a look at screencaps of Gaiman's updates on how things are looking so far:

Back in August, Gaiman Took to his Tumblr account to offer a few updates on the immediate and long-term futures of both streaming series. "As we were heading into Season 2, we planned everything so that we could go smoothly into making Season 3. Amazon wouldn't commission two seasons, we would have to bring out the audience for Season 2, but everything was planned and set. One reason for shooting in Bathgate instead of London was the relative cheapness of being able to keep our set up between seasons," Gaiman shared when asked about the plans for Good Omens 3 – before the SAG-AFTRA & WGA strikes. "The strikes have upended that plan a little. At best, they may delay it; at worst, it's possible that we won't get the viewing figures or something, and it might not happen at all." But if that "Worst Case Scenario" that Gaiman referenced at the end there did happen, Gaiman already had a backup plan: "If that became a thing, I'd definitely write the book." As far as how filming on the second season of The Sandman was going, Gaiman shared, "We shot two weeks, and then production halted and will restart (I hope) after the strikes."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!