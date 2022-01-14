The Santa Clause: Tim Allen Returning for Disney+ Limited Series

As streaming services continue mining their film IPs for series possibilities, it appears Disney+ believes it's found a winner in having Tim Allen (Home Improvement, Last Man Standing) return to the Santa suit to star in & executive produce The Santa Clause (working title). The streaming series would see Allen reprising his role as Scott Calvin from the popular Walt Disney Pictures franchise. With production expected to kick off in Los Angeles this March (depending on COVID-19 policies), the series finds Allen reuniting with Last Man Standing creator Jack Burditt, who will serve as showrunner and also executive produce (with Kevin Hench, Richard Baker, and Rick Messina also on board as executive producers).

In the Disney Branded Television & 20th Television series, Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world- especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new Life & a new adventure south of the pole.

First portraying the character in 1994's The Santa Clause, Allen would reprise the role of "Santa Calvin" in two sequels, 2002's The Santa Clause 2 & 2006's The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause. Of course, Allen's best-known relationship with "The Mouse" is as Buzz Lightyear in the "Toy Story" franchise, but he would also appear in Disney live-action films such as Jungle 2 Jungle and the 2006 remake of The Shaggy Dog. And Allen was a popular face on the ABC side of things, first with the long-running Home Improvement and then with Last Man Standing (before the series moved to FOX).