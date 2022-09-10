The Santa Clauses Teaser: Scott Interviews for a New Kris Kringle

Because what's left to say after 1994's 'The Santa Clause,' 2002's 'The Santa Clause 2,' 2006's 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,' 2018's "The Santa Clause 4: Clause and Effect,' and 2021's highly controversial, horror reboot 'The Santa Clause 5: Clause-trophobia' that hasn't already been said… am I right? Okay, so maybe we made up those last two… but as for the answer to the question? Well, we're about to find out when Disney+'s Tim Allen-starring The Santa Clauses premieres its first two episodes on November 16th. Now, depending on what you think of Allen, that news could either be a blessing or a warning. But just in case you're still having trouble deciding, we also have a teaser trailer that finds Allen's Scott Calvin interviewing NFL great Peyton Manning about taking over the Santa Claus gig because that 65th birthday is right around the corner.

Now here's a look at the official teaser for Disney+'s The Santa Clauses:

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Along with Allen, Disney+'s The Santa Clauses also stars Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol Calvin/Mrs. Clause), Kal Penn (Simon Choski), Rupali Redd (Grace Choski), Devin Bright (Noel), Matilda Lawler (Betty), Austin Kane (Cal Calvin), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Grace Calvin) as Sandra, and Laura San Giacomo (Christmas Witch). David Krumholtz is set to reprise his role as Bernard the Elf from the film franchise. Produced by 20th Television, Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer & showrunner, and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers.