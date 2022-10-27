The Santa Clauses: Who Needs Coal? We Have Tim Allen for Our Stocking!

After 1994's 'The Santa Clause,' 2002's 'The Santa Clause 2,' 2006's 'The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause,' 2018's "The Santa Clause 4: Clause and Effect,' and 2021's highly controversial, horror reboot 'The Santa Clause 5: Clause-trophobia,' could there really be anything left to say in… The Scott Calvin Saga? Okay, first? We made up those last two, and even though I've beaten that joke to death over the previous three posts, it makes me laugh. So there's that. Also, we're not big Tim Allen fans because he can be a bit of a ********** on social media, coming across as another "oh-whoah-is-me" white guy whining about how things were much better in the past. But since a lot of you out there still love him, we're passing along the official trailer & key art for Disney+'s The Santa Clauses. Now, that news could either be a blessing or a warning, depending on what you think about Allen.

So with the warning of a two-episode premiere set to hit screens on November 16th, here's a look at the official trailer for Disney+'s The Santa Clauses:

In the Disney+ series, Scott Calvin is on the brink of his 65th birthday and realizing that he can't be Santa forever. He's starting to lose a step in his Santa duties, and more importantly, he's got a family who could benefit from a life in the normal world, especially his two kids who have grown up at the Pole. With a lot of elves, children, and family to please, Scott sets out to find a suitable replacement Santa while preparing his family for a new adventure in a life south of the pole.

Along with Allen, Disney+'s The Santa Clauses also stars Elizabeth Mitchell (Carol Calvin/Mrs. Clause), Kal Penn (Simon Choski), Rupali Redd (Grace Choski), Devin Bright (Noel), Matilda Lawler (Betty), Austin Kane (Cal Calvin), Elizabeth Allen-Dick (Grace Calvin) as Sandra, and Laura San Giacomo (Christmas Witch). David Krumholtz is set to reprise his role as Bernard the Elf from the film franchise. Produced by 20th Television, Jack Burditt (30 Rock, Modern Family, Frasier, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) is the executive producer & showrunner, and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), Richard Baker, and Rick Messina will also serve as executive producers.