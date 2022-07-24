The Simpsons Goes Death Note, It & More for 2 Treehouse Of Horror Eps

FOX's The Simpsons are planning ahead and letting fans know about their plans for Halloween 2022, and those are going to include a double-dose of terror with two episodes of "Treehouse of Horror" instead of the usual one special episode. The news was dropped during the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 panel for the series, which also included appearances from the voice cast and more.

The spooky spirit of Halloween can't be contained to October when it comes to television, The Simpsons will adhere to this energy by bringing two episodes to fans during their upcoming 34th season. The additional episode will parody Stephen King's It. Executive producer Matt Selman mentioned during the panel some influence behind that decision, saying, "I was like, 'We should just start writing to the tattoos people already have of Pennywise Krusty'" and decided to go with giving fans what they want.

For this year's regular, three-story "Treehouse of Horror," one of this year's segments will offer its take on the popular anime series Death Note, with a different studio handling the animation to achieve what Selman called an "incredibly authentic 'Simpsons' anime. So I really think people were gonna freak out over that. We're not trying to take on every single anime, it's an unbelievably rich and diverse genre within itself. We're not trying to do 20 shows and scoop it all into six minutes. It's just one beloved thing, this show 'Death Note.'" As for the other segments, those are being kept under wraps, but Selman teases that in "one of them, we break one of the rules we've never broken before. I'm gonna say this is a rule we've never broken. I'm 100% sure we've never broken it."

One can hope that with this year's double amount of The Simpsons "Treehouse of Horror" episodes that their past run-ins with some transphobia won't show up again. Watching that previous iteration of the animated Halloween tradition got difficult, but here's to the hope that won't be the case this year.

Taking place in a spooky take on Maine, being the location of a fictional town named Kingfield, there's a lot of fun potential already there. Another portion of the special episodes will include an anime component, paying tribute to the popular Death Note. Melissa McCarthy will be guest-starring in season 34, voicing the son of Grandpa's girlfriend. Kerry Washington will be joining the cast as Bart's new teacher. The Simpsons 34th season will be premiering on September 25th on FOX alongside some other Animation Domination shows like The Great North, Bob's Burgers, and Family Guy. Let us know in the comments below what you hope to see in the two episodes this Halloween!