The Sinner Season 4 Details; Michael Mosley, Alice Kremelberg Cast

USA Network continues adding to the cast of the upcoming fourth season of the Bill Pullman-starring mystery anthology series The Sinner. Deadline Hollywood reports exclusively that Michael Mosley (Ozark) and Alice Kremelberg (Orange Is the New Black) have joined the series, with its production expected to kick off later this month in Nova Scotia, Canada, for a projected premiere later this year. Still dealing with the trauma of a previous case a year ago, the now-retired Harry Ambrose (Pullman) travels to Hanover Island in Northern Maine for a recuperative getaway with his partner, Sonya (Jessica Hecht). When an unexpected tragedy occurs involving the daughter of a prominent island family, Ambrose is recruited to help the investigation, only to be thrown into a mystery of mounting paranoia that will turn this sleepy tourist island- and Ambrose's life- upside down. Derek Simonds is set to return as showrunner and executive producer, with Jessica Biel, Michelle Purple, Charlie Gogolak, and Adam Bernstein returning to executive produce.

Mosley's Colin Muldoon is a rugged lobsterman and the devoted son of Meg Muldoon. Colin helped raise his niece, Percy (Kremelberg), and will do anything to protect his family. Kremelberg's Percy Muldoon is a tough and charismatic young woman born into a prominent fishing family on Deer Island in Northern Maine. Having excelled in the largely male world of lobster fishing, Percy's even-keeled demeanor is forever altered by a horrific tragedy that throws her life off course.

USA Network's The Sinner (which co-starred Matt Bomer in Season 3 has proven to be an eyeball-grabber for the network, with the series another example of one that benefits from delayed viewing. The fact that it was USA Network announcing the decision was a surprise, though. Over the past few months, the network has canceled a number of scripted series (Dare Me, Treadstone, The Purge) and shifted its focus more on unscripted (and dramatically less expensive) programming (like the recently-announced Instant Family and The Rev).

