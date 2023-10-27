Posted in: HBO, TV | Tagged: HBO, inside of you, james gandolfini, jamie lynn sigler, michael rosenbaum, the sopranos

The Sopranos: Jamie-Lynn Sigler Shares James Gandolfini-Related Wish

On Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler discusses her time working with the late James Gandolfini.

While it's cliché to say how being part of a cast on a hit television could feel like a family, it's a bit of an understatement when it comes to HBO's The Sopranos. Jamie-Lynn Sigler owes a lot to star James Gandolfini, who played family patriarch Tony. The Big Sky star played his daughter Meadow while growing up on the series appearing in 73 of the 86 episodes during the David Chase series' six-season run (1997-2007). Appearing on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast, the actress reflected on her time on the critically acclaimed series wishing she could reunite with the late three-time Emmy winner, who passed in 2013, for one more episode.

"I wish we could just do one week of filming right now because of my awareness of the world and what that [show] was and what we were a part of… I just wish I could experience it, like one episode, give me one episode right now," Sigler said. "Just drop me back in for a couple days." When asked what the hypothetical episode would be about, "The family, some sort of internal struggle with the family, so a family-heavy one. I always loved moments when Meadow and Tony got quiet together. And it was — all our scenes when we would get quiet together, the dialogue would actually be really limited. It would just be these heavy, pregnant pauses."

Gandolfini not only embraced his role as a caring and compassionate family man on-screen but also took became a father figure on set. "Jim was the type of scene partner where it felt like he was there, and his only intention was to make me as good as I could be," Sigler recalled. "And it had nothing to do with him. Every time I worked with him, I felt like his sole purpose was… 'I'm going to help you give your best fucking take, Jamie.'" Since The Sopranos, Sigler has made memorable appearances on Entourage, Guys with Kids, Beef House, Elena of Avalor, and The Dinner Party. For more, you can check out the video of the complete interview below (with The Sopranos available to stream on Max)

