Michael Imperioli Bans "Bigots and Homophobes" from Sopranos & More

Michael Imperioli forbids "bigots and homophobes" from The Sopranos, The White Lotus & other works in light of a U.S. Supreme Court decision.

By the time last week wrapped up, the U.S. Supreme Court moved from being a judicial branch to a legislative branch with a series of decisions that gave the impression that a majority of justices were nostalgic for the good old days of a "whitewashed" America. In a 6-3 vote on one decision that had been in the spotlight for some time, the court ruled that website designer Lorie Smith had the right to refuse to provide services for same-sex weddings on the grounds that it would violate her religious faith. In the majority decision, "The Robes" ruled that Colorado's non-discrimination law couldn't force Smith to violate her Frist Amendment right. But while a lot of folks on the right and those who engage in full-contact organized religion on a regular basis may be celebrating the decision in what we're sure is a very bland & vanilla kinda way, others are seeing it as another step back when it comes to equal rights for the LGBTQ community. In addition, many wonder how this doesn't open the door for rampant discrimination done under the guise of "religion." And you can only imagine how well those celebrating things today will take it when they get refused service for sporting a "Trump" or "DeSantis" bumper sticker. And that's where The Sopranos & The White Lotus star Michael Imperioli comes into all of this.

Following the lead set by the U.S. Supreme Court, Imperioli took to Instagram to let everyone know that he is officially restricting those who can view & enjoy his past, current & upcoming work. "I've decided to forbid bigots and homophobes from watching 'The Sopranos,' 'The White Lotus,' 'Goodfellas,' or any movie or TV show I've been in," he wrote as the caption. And while a number of the responses pushed back on his views, not many of them were representing the agnostic or atheistic view. I'm wondering how folks we react if an agnostic told someone showing they belong to an organized religion that they had to leave their store because the concept of man-made religions isn't worth a hot damn. "Thank you, Supreme Court, for allowing me to discriminate and exclude those who I don't agree with and am opposed to. USA ! USA!" Imperioli added (while responding in the comments with, "hate and ignorance is not a legitimate point of view," "it's called dehumanization," and "America is becoming dumber by the minute."

