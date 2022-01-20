"The Squid Game Universe Has Just Begun": Netflix Confirms Season 2
Speaking with the Korea Times just before the end of 2021, Hwang Dong-hyuk made some news regarding Netflix's global series blockbuster Squid Game when it came to the franchise's future: "I'm in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three. We will come to a conclusion any time soon." Along with the first time that a third season was mentioned in a serious way, Dong-hyuk's comments also confirmed that a second season was already being negotiated. Well, on Thursday we learned that those talks must've gone well since Netflix co-CEO & CCO Ted Sarandos confirmed that a second season of the South Korean survival drama was definitely a go (along with dropping the phrase "universe"… hmmm…). Asked during the streamer's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings call about the possibility of the series making a return, Sarandos replied, "Absolutely. The 'Squid Game' universe has just begun" ("…universe"? Hmmm…). The series was one of the streamer's biggest-ever television shows, with an estimated 1.65 billion hours of the show streamed in the first 28 days of the show's release.
The nine-episode series focuses on 456 desperate contestants who compete with each other in a mysterious and deadly survival game involving multiple rounds of childhood games to win 45.6 billion in prize money that can pull them out of their financial misery. Now here's a look back at the official trailer that kicked off this year's global phenomenon, followed by the cast & director taking viewers behind the scenes for some personal insights into how the series came to life:
A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children's game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?