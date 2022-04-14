The Sticky: Maple Syrup Heist Story Receives Amazon Series Order

Amazon has an order for a half-hour comedy series, The Sticky, based on the real-life "The Great Canadian Maple Syrup Heist" that happened in Quebec, Canada. The Sticky is a series from Blumhouse Television, Jamie Lee Curtis' Comet Pictures, Jonathan Levine's Megamix, and Sphere Media.

The Sticky will feature a main character named Ruth Clark who is a Canadian maple syrup farmer facing the threat of losing most of what she has such as her farm, her comatose husband, and as she sees it her right to manifest destiny. Sick of polite bureaucratic and their recent threats, Ruth is set out on a mission, the theft of millions of dollars worth of maple syrup. With the help of Remy Bouchard, a pint-sized local blockhead, and Mike Byrne, a low-level mobster, Ruth's story as a maple syrup thief is just beginning. Created by Brian Donovan and Ed Herro, the duo will also be in charge of executive production and acting as showrunners for the series alongside writer, Kathryn Borel. Jonathan Levine will direct & executive produce alongside his production partner Gillian Bohrer.

The true story that The Sticky is based on happened between 2011 & 2012 in Quebec when the security on established reservoirs of maple syrup was only lightly guarded compared to the fortress there today. About the work on the series, Christina Wayne, head of Canadian Originals at Amazon Studios said "The Amazon Studios team in Canada couldn't resist these characters and a story centered around delicious stolen goods is perfect for our Prime Video audience." This story feels like money in a vault in Las Vegas was replaced with maple syrup stored in a building in Quebec as if I'm witnessing a Canadian Ocean's Eleven. The Sticky appears to be a hilarious and unique concept ripped straight from the headlines of the Canadian maple syrup industry. Let us know in the comments below if you're excited about this comedy series!