The Summer I Turned Pretty Gets Another Summer: Season 2 Confirmed

Prime Video announced today it has ordered a second season of The Summer I Turned Pretty, ahead of the series' anticipated Season One premiere. Season One will exclusively stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on June 17. The series adaptation from best-selling author Jenny Han is a co-production of Amazon Studios and wiip.



"When I decided to adapt Summer for television, I knew we'd need more than one season to honor the story we are telling," said Han. "To receive a second season pick-up ahead of the premiere of Season One is beyond my wildest dreams. I am so grateful to Amazon Studios for this amazing vote of confidence in our show, and cannot wait to bring our incredible team back together to tell the next chapter in our story."

"The wait is almost over until audiences around the world can experience Jenny Han's extraordinary style of storytelling come to life on screen, as her new and longtime fans alike share our excitement for Season One of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty' to make its global debut," said Paul Lee, CEO wiip. "We're incredibly excited to continue on this journey with Jenny and the talented team at Amazon to make Season Two of this beloved young adult series."

"As fans anticipate the beach fun and young romance in the upcoming first season, we're excited to announce more summer to come with a second season of 'The Summer I Turned Pretty,'" said Vernon Sanders, head of global television, Amazon Studios. "We look forward to our Prime Video customers returning to Cousins Beach with Jenny Han and her characters as they continue their coming-of-age journeys for another season."

the show of the summer is ✨ almost✨ here. hit that ❤️ below to get a reminder when it's time to turn on @PrimeVideo and watch #thesummeriturnedpretty. pic.twitter.com/6ESAvZcglC — The Summer I Turned Pretty (@thesummeritp) May 31, 2022 Show Full Tweet

The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship. It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer. Season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty is led by showrunners Han and Sarah Kucserka. Han, Kucserka, Karen Rosenfelt, and Gabrielle Stanton serve as executive producers, along with Hope Hartman, Mads Hansen, and Paul Lee for wiip.