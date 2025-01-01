Posted in: Peacock, TV | Tagged: Boston Rob Mariano, the traitors

The Traitors Season 3 Opening 7 Minutes Available to Stream on Peacock

Peacock released the opening seven minutes of The Traitors' Season 3 return, which are now available to check out on the streaming service.

The Traitors is back, and all of us faithful are counting down the minutes to the premiere streaming on Peacock on January 9th. Three episodes will be available that day, with new episodes debuting each week on Thursdays until the finale on March 6th. Season 2 was so good, the cast of Season 3 has a tough act to follow, but they brought in some heavyweight competition to compete this year. For those of us who just cannot wait until next week, Peacock has added the first nine minutes of episode one to stream on the service as of this afternoon.

The Traitors Is A Hell Of A Watch

Here is the full cast of Season 3, of course hosted by Alan Cumming: Bob Harper (The Biggest Loser), Bob The Drag Queen (RuPaul's Drag Race), Britney Haynes (Big Brother), Carolyn Wiger (Survivor), Chanel Ayan (The Real Housewives of Dubai), Chrishell Stause (Selling Sunset), Ciara Miller (Summer House), Danielle Reyes (Big Brother), Dolores Catania (The Real Housewives of New Jersey), Dorinda Medley (The Real Housewives of New York City), Dylan Efron (Down to Earth with Zac Efron), Gabby Windey (The Bachelorette), Jeremy Collins (Survivor), Lord Ivar Mountbatten (British Royal), Nikki Garcia (WWE Hall of Famer), Rob Mariano (Survivor & Deal or No Deal Island), Robyn Dixon (The Real Housewives of Potomac), Sam Asghari (Actor & Model), Tom Sandoval (Vanderpump Rules), Tony Vlachos (Survivor), and Wells Adams (Bachelor in Paradise).

My family and I have been so excited for this season of The Traitors, as we are huge "Boston" Rob Mariano fans. The man was born to participate in and dominate reality competitions, and if this cast is smart, they will get rid of him immediately. That would be terrible for us as viewers, but it is the only smart play for the cast to make. Next week cannot come soon enough.

The Traitors returns to Peacock on January 9th with a three-episode premiere, live on the service at 9 PM EST/6 PM PST.

