The Umbrella Academy: Justin H. Min Not Above A Little Sibling Rivalry

Since it just so happens to be one of those days ending in a "Y," let's check in on what's going on with the fine folks behind Netflix's The Umbrella Academy. From teases about the season-opener "Meet the Family" (written by showrunner and EP Steve Blackman and Michelle Lovretta) and big casting news on who will playing the Sparrow Academy (more on that below) to updates from the cast as they shift into mandatory quarantine mode, it's been active several weeks for the series- and we have a new update courtesy of Justin H. Min (Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six?). While not a huge one, it does confirm two things: script read-throughs are underway – and clearly, Min isn't wasting any time engaging in some serious "sibling rivalry."

Thankfully, there's David Castañeda (Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two) to keep everything in perspective (also responding to Min's tweet below by seeing if Min needed anything from Whole Foods):

just had our first semi-readthrough, and everyone is perfect. absolutely perfect. and by everyone, i mean the sparrows. i don't care about the others. — Justin H. Min (@justinhmin) January 19, 2021

Meanwhile, Instagram Stories became a great way for us to find out how Min and Emmy Raver-Lampman (Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three) are doing during their quarantine. In our first two looks, Min is getting his book menu for his second week of lockdown locked down while also appreciating the more "feline' aspects of his personality. Following that, Raver-Lampman teases zoom fittings on her seventh day of quarantine and shows off her multi-tasking skills on the eighth day with some voice work as Molly Tillerman on Apple TV+ animated series Central Park:

With the series set to begin production on the third season in the next few weeks, the streaming service revealed who Min's Ben has been spending a lot of altered-reality time with before the rest of the Hargreeves made their return to what they thought was their timeline. It wasn't. And that's when viewers got a brief look at Ben's new siblings: The Sparrow Academy, with Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Genesis Rodriguez, Cazzie David, Jake Epstein, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube set to join the series as our fam's new fam- kinda. As you'll see from the character descriptions below, the table's been set for some serious family dysfunction.

Now here's a look back at the other half of what we're sure will be a double-dose of family dysfunction when the third season debuts- The Sparrow Academy:

Justin Cornwell (No. 1) is a natural-born leader that oozes confidence and keeps the family together who is equally as charming as he is chiseled and colossus.

Justin Min's Ben (No. 2) is not the one we know. This Ben is scheming, tactical, and vicious, determined to gain his status as the leader.

Britne Oldford's Fei (No. 3) sees the world in a special way. She's typically the smartest person in the room and willing to negotiate – yet, once you cross her, there's no turning back.

Jake Epstein's Alphonso (No. 4) is a scarred crime-fighter with a caustic and biting sense of humor who enjoys verbally berating his enemies, almost as much as he enjoys a good pizza and a six-pack of beer.

Genesis Rodriguez's Sloane (No. 5) is a romantic dreamer eager to see the world beyond the academy. Even though she feels tied down to her family, Sloane has plans of her own…and she may just act on them.

Cazzie David's Jayme (No. 6) is a loner with a fear-inducing snarl you'd be wise to avoid at all costs. She doesn't say much because she doesn't have to.

Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube's Christopher (No. 7) is a telekinetic cube that can turn the room freezing cold and induce paralyzing fear without so much of a warning. The trustworthy, loyal oracle of the Sparrows is treated as just another sibling.

Adapted from the comic book series from Gerard Way and Gabriel Ba, The Umbrella Academy season 2 stars Elliot Page as Vanya aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, and Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six.

The season also starred Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, Kate Walsh as The Handler, Kris Holden-Ried as Axel, Jason Bryden as Otto, Tom Sinclair as Oscar, Yusuf Gatewood as Raymond Chestnut, John Kapelos as Jack Ruby, Ritu Arya as Lila, Stephen Rogaert as Carl, Cameron Britton as Hazel, Kevin Rankin as Elliot, Marin Ireland as Sissy, and Justin Paul Kelly as Harlan. Produced by UCP for Netflix, The Umbrella Academy is executive produced by showrunner Steve Blackman as well as Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, and Mike Richardson. Comic book series creators Gerard Way and Gabriel Bá serve as co-executive producers.