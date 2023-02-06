The Umbrella Academy Star Robert Sheehan Checks In From Season 4 Set With filming on the fourth & final season underway, Robert Sheehan shared a fashionable look from the set of Netflix's The Umbrella Academy.

You know what? Let's all take a moment to thank streaming series stars David Castañeda, Ritu Arya & Justin Min, as well as showrunner & executive producer Steve Blackman. Since the new year kicked off, the four have been our primary sources of intel when it comes to how things are looking production/filming-wise on the fourth & final season of Netflix's series adaptation of Gerard Way & Gabriel Ba's The Umbrella Academy. With a move that we hope signals a steady stream of social media updates to come from the rest of the cast (dare to dream), we can now add Robert Sheehan's name to that list with a post from earlier today that found Klaus Hargreeves's real-life later ego checking in from the set.

"Our last final and leg – the beginning of the End," Sheehan wrote as the caption to their Instagram post, with an image of Sheehan holding his table nameplate from read-thru and looking pretty sharp fashion-wise:

Here's a look back at Blackman's post from last week, confirming that filming was officially underway:

And here's a look back at Blackman's tweets confirming the episode count from December 2022:

Written by Blackman and Jesse McKeown, here's a look at the cover of the script for Season 4 Episode 1, "The Unbearable Tragedy of Getting What You Want," that Blackman posted early in November 2022:

The Umbrella Academy: Season 4 Thoughts, S03 Bloopers & Who's Who

"I'm so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings' journey we began five years ago," Blackman said in a statement when the news was first announced that the series was returning for a fourth and final season. "But before we get to that conclusion, we've got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes." So for a look at the lighter side of time-hopping and universe-destroying, check out the following bloopers from Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3:

Netflix's The Umbrella Academy Season 3 stars Tom Hopper as Luther aka Spaceboy aka Number One, David Castañeda as Diego aka The Kraken aka Number Two, Emmy Raver-Lampman as Allison aka The Rumor aka Number Three, Robert Sheehan as Klaus aka The Séance aka Number Four, Aidan Gallagher as Five aka The Boy, Justin H. Min as Ben aka The Horror aka Number Six/Ben aka Sparrow Number 2, Elliot Page as Viktor aka The White Violin aka Number Seven, Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves, and Ritu Arya as Lila. And speaking of the Sparrow Academy, we also have Justin Cornwell as Marcus aka Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei aka Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso aka Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane aka Number Five, Cazzie David as Jayme aka Number Six, and Existential Dread Inducing Psykronium Cube as Christopher aka Number Seven. In addition, Javon Walton (Euphoria, Utopia) has joined the cast in an undisclosed role. And (of course) Colm Feore as Sir Reginald Hargreeves.

Created for television by showrunner Steve Blackman, the series is executive produced by Blackman, director Jeff F. King, Keith Goldberg, Mike Richardson & Jeremy Webb (S03E01), with Way & Bá as co-executive producers and Steve Wakefield producing (301-307). UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group, produces for Netflix.