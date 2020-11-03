The Walking Dead Casts Hilarie Burton as Negan's Wife, Lucille

Over the past few months, The Walking Dead showrunner and executive producer Angela Kang has offered some details as well as some teases as to who and what viewers should expect from the current in-production six "extra" episodes. The episodes are meant to bridge the 10th and 11th seasons with an anthology-like focus on certain characters (think the current season of Fear TWD), with Kang previously ten-ton implying in response to a fan that Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) comic book "Here's Negan" backstory could find its way to the small screen.

According to exclusive reporting from ComicBook.com, it sounds like that hint is becoming a reality with actor and Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill) cast as Negan's wife Lucille in an upcoming "extra" episode. Burton and Morgan have already begun work on the episode, with Burton taking on a "guest star" role. In the comics, Negan named his baseball bat after his wife to represent the protective nature of his wife, who battled cancer before passing away and then reanimating as a walker. Just how much of the comic book story will make it to the small screen remains unclear, especially with Kang's tendency to "remix" important aspects of the comic book series.

Last month, TWD fans learned production on the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons was officially underway- and then the other shoe dropped on Sunday in a really big way. What follows is a look at the virtual table read from the upcoming TWD episode titled "Home Sweet Home," featuring Morgan, Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Melissa McBride (Carol), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Angel Theory (Kelly), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and Khary Payton (serving as narrator here).

In the following clip, we get a brief listen to the first meeting between Maggie and Negan, followed by a conversation between Maggie, Daryl, and Carol where Carol comes clean about letting Negan free, making the deal with him for Alpha's head, and that Negan was involved with the burning of Hilltop. After the video, we have a transcript of all of the good stuff:

Khary Payton (Narrator): "The Walking Dead episode 'Home Sweet Home.' Alright, here we go."

Negan: "Hey, Maggie."

Maggie: "You're out."

Negan: "I didn't escape… if that's what you're thinking."

Carol: "There's one other thing you should know. Negan was with the Whisperers that night. I wanted you to hear it from me, because…"

Maggie: "It was you? You let him out?"

Carol: "We were going to lose everything. Negan is the reason we didn't."

Daryl: "But nothing's decided with Negan. You can come home."

Maggie: "The truth is I left home because I didn't want Negan taking up any more space in my head and I realized I wasn't ready to bring Hershel back to that. And the next morning we found Elijah and a whole community that needed us as much as we needed them. And it felt like it was meant to be."

Daryl: "And what Carol did?"

Maggie: "What she felt like she needed to do. I get it. God only knows what I would have done if I was there. But I wasn't."

KP: "She looks like she wants to say more but she doesn't. Instead, she walks off."

Carol: "She's never gonna come around on him, you know?"

Daryl: "Why… have you?"

KP: "Carol considers this. Finally, she shrugs."

Carol: "It's good to see her."

KP: "End of Act 2."