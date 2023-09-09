Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon "Burner" Teases Different Walker Types

A new mini teaser for AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon spotlighting the burner walkers raises some important questions.

With less than 24 hours until AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hits AMC+ (and later that night on AMC), we were treated to a pretty impressive gallery of images from the series opener, S01E01 "L'ame Perdue" (directed by Daniel Percival & written by David Zabel). But now, the focus shifts to an interesting and seriously deadly addition to the TWD universe. In an earlier look at "Daryl Dixon," our hero got a little too up-close-and-personal with what he thought was a walker of the type that he's used to. After a walker's grip leaves his arms in pretty rough shape, it becomes clear that these walkers are functioning on a different level. But this isn't just a matter of learning that some walkers can move faster or remember some basic skills. These burner walkers vibe like they were either the result of an effort by French scientists to stop the virus that went horribly bad – or they were created on purpose as a form of a walker "chemical weapon." It would be interesting to see if CRM's shadow extends beyond the United States – or if it's working with another organization overseas. And then there's the basic question that's asked that has seriously disturbing implications. How many more kinds of walkers can there be?

Here's a look back at Daryl's "introduction" to a very different kind of walker – the kind that leaves you with a "burning sensation" – followed by our rundown on the spinoff series:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Preview

With AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on September 10th, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series so far – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the fall-debuting spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

And in the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!