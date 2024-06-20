Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, amc plus, Daryl Dixon, norman reedus, season 2, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Already Talking Season 4?

With more than three months to go until AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book Carol hits screens, Norman Reedus talks... Season 4?

When we last checked in with how things were looking with AMC's Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book of Carol, Reedus put the word out that work on a third season would be getting underway soon in Spain (and making a bold claim about the season finale of "The Book of Carol," too). That led to us speculating if April 2016's "The Alien," a one-off set within the universe of The Walking Dead comics from Brian K. Vaughan and Marcos Martin that told the story of Rick Grimes' brother, Jeffrey, would be woven into the live-action TWD universe. Well, from the sounds of things in the clip below, it sounds like there might be a second season in Spain for that to happen – yup, a possible Season 4 is already being discussed.

Speaking with Radio Times in support of his film The Bikeriders, Reedus reaffirmed his previous claim that "the finale of Season 2 is the best one-hour 'Walking Dead' anything ever. I've said it in press before. I stick to it. It's mind-blowing." From there, Reedus notes that they're heading to Spain for Season 3 (sounding as if the third season is pretty much a given) and "possibly Season 4" – and that they will be filming around Madrid. One of the things that we appreciated was the way Reedus answered the obvious question we had when he dropped "Season 4." Was he supposed to say that? Reedus ends up wondering that himself – after he drops the info, of course.

And here's a look back at Reedus's complete interview with American Rider, with his comments regarding the third season of "Daryl Dixon" kicking in at around the 2:40 mark in the video below:

During the first season of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan.

The new season picks up where the first season left off, following Daryl and Carol as they both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse.

The second season stars Reedus, McBride, Charrier, Clémence Poésy, Louis Puech Scigliuzzi, Laika Blanc Francard, Romain Levi & Eriq Ebouaney. Back in November 2023, we learned that Manish Dayal (The Resident) had been cast as Ash, an engineer from Boston who moved to the family weekend house in Maine after the onset of the apocalypse. Ash lives by a strict schedule based mostly around his daily flights in a retrofitted single-engine plane and mysterious visitations to his backyard greenhouse. Showrunner David Zabel, Scott M. Gimple, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, Daniel Percival, Jason Richman, and Steve Squillante join Reedus & McBride as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!