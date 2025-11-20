Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: The Walking Dead, the walking dead: daryl dixon

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Norman Reedus Announces Filming Wrap

Norman Reedus took to social media to announce that filming on AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon has wrapped for the last time.

Article Summary Norman Reedus confirms filming is complete for the final season of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

After 15 seasons as Daryl, Reedus thanks fans and reflects on his run playing the role.

Speculation reignites about a Daryl and Carol romance as the show's end draws near for AMC viewers.

Reedus praises the unique friendship between Daryl and Carol, preferring it to a romantic storyline.

After Romain Levi dropped the news in a touching post from earlier this week that he had wrapped filming, we had a feeling that an announcement was coming soon. That announcement came overnight, with Norman Reedus taking to social media to confirm that filming on the fourth and final season of AMC's Reedus and Melissa McBride-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon had wrapped. We needed a minute to let that sink in because, while we're not sure what's going on behind the scenes, on the surface, this marks the end of Reedus's run as Daryl Dixon after 11 seasons of the original series and four season of the spinoff series. "Last filming day today for daryl dixon. It's been such a joy for me to play this guy with all of u for this long. I feel really blessed. Truly. Thank you all really from my heart ❤️," read the caption to Reedus's social media post.

Here's a look at what Reedus had to share overnight regarding the final season of the hit spinoff series, followed by a previously released look at Season 4 filming with Reedus and McBride:

Last filming day today for daryl dixon. It's been such a joy for me to play this guy with all of u for this long. I feel really blessed. Truly. Thank you all really from my heart ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aSyw51vhoP — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) November 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

With production wrapping on the fourth and final season, a popular topic among a lot of TWD fans has become front and center once again. Will Daryl and Carol ever be a couple? For many, the seeds of the two eventually becoming romantic were planted earlier in the original series, and they will point to a number of examples from the past that only fuel the belief that they're destined to be a couple. For others, Daryl and Carol have a deep bond of friendship and commitment to one another that's much more familial at heart. During a recent press run in support of the series ahead of its final run, Reedus shared why he's glad that the TWD writers never took Daryl and Carol down the romantic road.

"I'm glad that we never went down that road of, 'We're together, we're a couple.' … They value their friendship so much that — why mess with it?" Reedus shared during an audio interview with ABC. In the ABC News clip above, Reedus further elaborated on why he prefers the creative direction that was gone with. "If we were a couple or if we coupled up, you sort of open up a door for a disaster, you know? Like, in real life, that could happen, but their friendship is so special that they leave it. They know what it is, and they respect it, and they leave it there," Reedus explained. "They sort of have this understanding, this sort of spiritual connection that's not brought on by lust or loneliness or whatever would happen in that kind of a world."

Eduardo Noriega (The Devil's Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán), and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) will be joining the cast as series regulars for the third season. In addition, Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día), Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies), and Stephen Merchant (The Office, The Outlaws) have joined the cast.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!