The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Reflects on The Past (S01E03 Preview)

Daryl & Isabelle open up about the past in AMC's Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E03 "Paris Sera Toujours Paris."

Heading into this weekend's chapter of AMC & AMC+'s Norman Reedus-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon S01E03 "Paris Sera Toujours Paris," our survivors make their way to Paris. Of course, their trip is anything but a vacation – not when Codron (Romain Levi) is ready to make life in "The City of Not-So-Much-Light-Anymore" very, very unpleasant for them. And that leads us to the following sneak preview, where Daryl (Reedus) and Isabelle (Clémence Poésy) take a moment to open up more about their respective pasts.

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon E03: "Paris Sera Toujours Paris" Preview

In S01E03: "Paris Sera Toujours Paris" (written by Coline Abert), The group arrives in Paris, where Isabelle confronts her past while growing closer to Daryl (Norman Reedus). Codron (Romain Levi) seeks help from the leader of a growing nationalist movement called Pouvoir, putting the Union of Hope and Laurent (Louis Puech Scigliuzzi) under dangerous scrutiny. Now, here's a look at the sneak preview that was released earlier today, followed by the episode trailer and the preview images that were released earlier this week:

AMC's TWD: DD Spinoff Series Preview

With the next new episode of AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon hitting on September 24th, we have a rundown on what we've seen of the series ahead of its debut – kicking off with a look back at the official trailer:

In the middle of watching the Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Lauren Cohan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City, we found ourselves suddenly getting a look at Daryl (Reedus) entering Paris via a boat ride along the Seine. The two things most striking about the teaser are that it's the first one that showed a more settled Daryl instead of him suffering and that the Eiffel Tower has definitely seen better days:

In the clip that was released during the previous weekend, things were not going too well for Daryl when it came to what appeared to be his extended "visit" to France. Beginning with a look at some castle ruins, the focus shifted to a look at Daryl strapped to a bed and clearly in some kind of altered state. We're going to assume he was drugged – especially when that blazing-hot poker makes its way onto Daryl's skin. Was it for his own good – or was Daryl being branded as part of something "bigger"? Let me just say that when you throw surgical tools and nuns into the mix, there are about a hundred different ways this could go – here's a look:

In AMC & AMC+'s The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Daryl (Reedus) washes ashore in France and struggles to piece together how he got there and why. The series tracks his journey across a broken but resilient France as he hopes to find a way back home. As he makes the journey, though, the connections he forms along the way complicate his ultimate plan. Joining Reedus & McBride in the cast are Clémence Poésy as Isabelle, Adam Nagaitis as Quinn, Anne Charrier as Genet, Eriq Ebouaney as Fallou, Laika Blanc-Francard as Sylvie, Romain Levi as Codron, and Louis Puech Scigliuzzi as Laurent. Now, here's a look back at more teasers & first look at the spinoff series:

With TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner David Zabel, Reedus, Greg Nicotero, Angela Kang, Brian Bockrath, and Daniel Percival executive producing, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser for The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon as well as a look behind the scenes at the production and more:

In the following behind-the-scenes featurette, the cast & series creators discuss what fans can expect from the spinoff series and how it opens the doors to another perspective on "The Walking Dead" universe:

