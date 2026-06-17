Posted in: Events, Mattel, Pop Culture | Tagged: UNO, UNO Social Clubs

UNO Social Clubs Are Making a Return For The Summer

Mattle is bringing back the UNO Social Clubs events for the summer, visiting five cities between July and August.

Article Summary Mattel’s UNO Social Clubs return this summer, bringing live UNO events and friendly competition to five U.S. cities.

The 2026 UNO Social Clubs tour stops in Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Miami, Houston, and Los Angeles from July to August.

Each UNO Social Club pairs classic UNO gameplay with local DJs, MCs, prizes, and social spaces built for fans.

UNO is also launching a global tour, expanding the Social Clubs experience to major cities around the world.

Mattle has decided to bring back the UNO Social Clubs events as they are returning for the summer at multiple locations. Starting on July 1, the series of events will take place in cities that fans had highly requested they come to after last year's run. This includes Los Angeles, Miami, Houston, Philadelphia, and Brooklyn. We have more details from the company here, as we wish those of you in the area luck getting in on the game.

UNO Social Clubs Are Making a Return For The Summer

UNO is bringing the experience to even more players, complete with friendly competition, unexpected twists, and unforgettable moments. With a legacy spanning more than five decades, UNO continues to evolve alongside its fans, creating new ways to connect through play. In addition to popping up in major U.S. cities, UNO will launch its first global tour with stops in Barcelona, Berlin, London, Mexico City, Paris, Rio de Janeiro, Sydney, Tokyo, and Toronto. From popular nightlife destinations to everyday social spaces, each UNO Social Club will feature classic UNO gameplay and local DJs and MCs, adding a hometown flair to the experience. Fans will also have the opportunity to win exclusive prizes, including branded merchandise and UNO product packs.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Kung Fu Necktie: Wednesday, July 1 | 6PM – 9PM

Kicking off the tour in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood, UNO is taking over Kung Fu Necktie for a night of gameplay, great vibes, and memories that you won't want to skip.

Brooklyn, New York – Xanadu: Thursday, July 23 | 6PM – 9PM

UNO transforms Xanadu, the beloved roller rink, into the ultimate destination for gameplay, good vibes and unforgettable game-night moments.

Miami, Florida – Cerveceria La Tropical: Thursday, July 30 | 6PM – 9PM

UNO is raising the stakes in Miami's iconic Wynwood neighborhood with a happy hour packed with cards, cocktails and friendly competition.

Houston, Texas – Dan Electro's: Thursday, August 6 | 6PM – 9PM

UNO will turn Dan Electro's into the perfect spot for cards and a little friendly rivalry in the heart of Texas.

Los Angeles, California – No Vacancy: Thursday, August 27 | 6PM – 9PM

UNO wraps up its U.S. summer tour in the heart of Hollywood, where No Vacancy will become the ultimate destination for bold plays, big laughs and tons of fun.

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