The Walking Dead: Dead City Honors NYC, The Big (Undead) Apple

A new teaser for AMC's Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2 makes the case for NYC.

Article Summary Explore the twisted "travel promo" celebrating NYC for The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2.

Negan and Maggie reunite, facing the fallout from past mistakes in a post-apocalyptic Manhattan.

Season 2 promises deeper conflicts and alliances in the undead-infested Big Apple.

The show returns May 4th, offering thrilling survival drama in a shifting NYC landscape - including the return of power to Broadway.

When the second season return of AMC's Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City gets underway, Negan and Maggie will have spent some time apart to build back their respective lives – neither of them ending up where they wanted to be. In fact, their respective fates are worse than before. But their paths will cross again in Manhattan… will they learn from past mistakes and realize that working together could be the only way for each of them to get what they want? With the spinoff series returning on May 4th, AMC Networks released a twistedly fun "travel promo" offering a look at everything that NYC had to offer – and the brutal reality of what it's become.

Here's a look at the mini "travel promo" spotlighting the sights, sounds, and more of what a "Dead City" NYC still has to offer those interested in a trip to The Big Apple:

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

