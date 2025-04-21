Posted in: AMC, TV | Tagged: dead city, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2: JDM Talks Negan/Lucille Bond

Heading into Season 2, The Walking Dead: Dead City star Jeffrey Dean Morgan discusses the bond between Negan and "Lucille" and more.

With less than two weeks to go until the second season of AMC and AMC+'s Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City begins getting unleashed across our screens, AMC Networks has been offering a steady flow of preview scenes and behind-the-scenes looks – and that continued earlier today. When you hear the name "Negan," there's one name that always comes to mind – Lucille, both his departed wife and the baseball bat enforcer he wields as if it were an extension of the man.

In the clip below, Morgan explains the importance of "Lucille" to both him and Negan, offering a look at the tattoo he got in her honor and sharing how he doesn't like to hand her off between takes:

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lucille go way back. Season 2 of #DeadCity premieres May 4 on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/zdzHMs9VBI — The Walking Dead (@WalkingDead_AMC) April 21, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Along with one-on-one interviews with the cast and creative team, the following look behind the scenes takes viewers onto the set for a better taste of just how deadly and intense Season 2 is going to be. Personally, our favorite parts were the looks we got at Cohan directing one of the episodes this season and being able to get some insights from other members of the cast – and Morgan being Morgan, of course. Here's the latest look at the return of "The Walking Dead" Universe series, followed by what else we know about the May 4th-premiering The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2:

Here's a look at the opening moments of AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City Season 2, followed by what some very familiar faces had to share about the season during IGN Fan Fest:

Now, here's a look back at a previously released behind-the-scenes look at the second season:

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

Along with Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Kim Coates (Sonds of Anarchy), Keir Gilchrist (Atypical, It Follows), Dascha Polanco (Orange Is the New Black, Poker Face), Jake Weary (Oh, Canada, How to Blow Up a Pipeline), and Pooya Mohseni (Law & Order: SVU, See You Then) joining the cast. Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath serve as executive producers.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!