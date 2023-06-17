Posted in: AMC, Preview, Trailer, TV, Walking Dead | Tagged: amc, dead city, preview, The Walking Dead, trailer

The Walking Dead: Dead City Teaser Revisits Maggie & Negan's Journeys

The newest teaser for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City retraces the journeys that Negan and Maggie have taken over the years.

With only a little more than 24 hours to go until AMC's Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) & Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City hits our screens (now streaming on AMC+), fans of the TWD universe are being taken on a trip down memory lane – though it's not exactly a pleasant one. Because to say that Negan and Maggie have a "complicated" backstory together would be one of the biggest understatements of the year – as you're about to see in the newest teaser for the latest spinoff series.

Here's a reminder of the roles that both have played over the years – followed by a look back at what you need to know ahead of Sunday night's premiere:

The Walking Dead: Dead City – A Preview

AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City follows Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) traveling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland – on a mission to save Hershel (Kim). The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In addition to Cohan and Morgan, the series stars Gaius Charles, Zeljko Ivanek (aka The Croat), Karina Ortiz, Jonathan Higginbotham, Mahina Napoleon, and Logan Kim, with Cohan, Morgan, TWD CCO Scott M. Gimple, Showrunner Eli Jorné, and Brian Bockrath as executive producers. Now, here's a look at the updated image gallery for the spinoff series:

And here's a look back at the official trailer for AMC's The Walking Dead: Dead City, set to hit screens beginning June 18th on AMC (and currently streaming on AMC+). And yes, that's "Gimme Danger" by Iggy & The Stooges (courtesy of Sony Music Entertainment):

