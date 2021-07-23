The Walking Dead Film "Still Alive"; Greg Nicotero Read Script Drafts

While all of the buzz around the TWDU has been around the 11th & final season of The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead starting on its seventh season, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond getting ready to roll out its 2nd & final season, and work on spinoffs already happening, you would think that would be enough to keep the TWD fandom happily distracted. But when you tease Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes (and possibly others) returning for a feature film follow-up to his CRM-fueled Season 9 disappearance, that's a whole lot of toothpaste you can't put back in the tube. Folks are going to remember. That's why it was kind of TWD director, executive producer & effects mastermind Greg Nicotero to offer a brief update as well as his thoughts on how a big-screen adventure would differ from what the AMC series offers.

Speaking exclusively with Brandon Davis (ComicBook) heading into this weekend's Comic-Con@Home, Nicotero reassured fans that the film is "still alive"- in fact, he's read some of the script drafts. "I wish I knew, and I wish I could say [when it's happening]. I've read a variety of drafts of the scripts over the last few months. They're really making sure that they get it right." As for what viewers can expect when the film (or films) do arrive, Nicotero believes they should prepare for a story worthy of a feature film focus.

"I would always say 'The Walking Dead' makes hour-long movies every week," Nicotero explained. "I don't want to get comfortable and say, 'Oh yeah, you make a movie, you got more money [in the budget].' Because they're going to expect more because they have more money. But the amount of time that it takes to do … it's interesting. I've been on a lot of movies, and the pace is certainly different in terms of television, because of the fact that on television now we have 10 days to do an episode, or nine days to do an episode. Because of COVID … we only shoot 10-hour days. With a movie, you get to go home. So you don't get fatigued as much, because you know that you have 24 episodes."

