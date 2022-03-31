The Walking Dead: Here's a Look at Daryl Dixon's Last TWD Ride (Video)

If you're reading this then by now you know two things. First, AMC's The Walking Dead has officially wrapped filming its final episode. Second, Angela Kang, Greg Nicotero, Norman Reedus & Angela Kang have been doing their part to kick the living crap out of our "feels" with their posts honoring the occasion. But is it really any surprise that DoP Duane Charles Manwiller (who has gone above and beyond keeping fans updated on the final days' filming), someone whose professional life is committed to the perfect shot, would be the one to hit us the hardest. Especially when you caption your post with "Daryl Dixon's last ride" and then show us a brief clip of that very thing? Ouch. Yeah, that one's gonna leave a mark…

Here's a look at Manwiller's clip of Reedus making his last ride before filming on AMC's The Walking Dead wrapped for good, followed by a look at Melissa McBride and Nicotero sharing a moment on that final day:

This weekend's penultimate episode of Season 11 Part 2 "Trust" (directed by Lily Mariye and written by Kevin Deiboldt) has a lot on its plate after how things ended between our heroes and the Commonwealth in the last episode of AMC's The Walking Dead (check out our review here). We have a very strung-out Hornsby (Josh Hamilton), Daryl (Reedus), and Commonwealth troopers coming a-callin' on Maggie (Cohan) at Hilltop- and it's not for coffee and to catch up on old times. Meanwhile, Rosita (Christian Serratos), Connie (Lauren Ridloff), Kelly (Angel Theory), and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) continue digging deeper into the Commonwealth, especially Pamela Milton (Laila Robins). And Ezekiel (Khary Payton) looks to do some good with his new lease on life but that might end up leading "The King" down a very dark path when more truths about the Commonwealth come to light.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.