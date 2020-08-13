The Walking Dead Insults Beta's Horde with Smash Mouth Comparison

Before we get to how The Walking Dead factors into this, let's offer some backstory. So over the weekend, the band Smash Mouth took part in a concert that was part of the 80th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in South Dakota. Performing with other bands like Trapt, Night Ranger, Saving Abel, Buckcherry, Reverend Horton Heat, 38 Special, Quiet Riot, and Big Skillet, the concert was just a raging petri dish of bad leather, exhaust fumes, no masks, and people whose families will be posting "used motorcycle for sale" ads on Cragislist in about three months.

In case you think that's a bit harsh then I recommend you check out the footage from over the weekend- oh, and after you do you can also stop blaming "the young people" for the spread because the average age at Sturgis is "late-stage midlife crisis." Of course, there's frontman Steve Harwell's "We're all here together tonight. F**k that COVID s**t" line, which would actually be the most meaningful thing Guy Fieri's older, not-invited-to-family-gatherings brother's written since we thought our computers flipping to "2000" would cause planes to fall from the sky.

Now we could spend the next 300 words just teeing the f**k off oh so much with jokes based on the description above, but the sad reality? They all don't live together. That means they go back home, interact with other family members, people they work with, people they meet on the street, and guess what? Good, decent people who don't want to get sick end up getting sick, and then get others sick before they realize it.

Why? Because some selfish jackasses think their right to scream "Sister Christian" at the top of their disease-rattled lungs without a mask outweighs others' selfish desire to not die or kill other people. That's where the folks at Skybound's The Walking Dead Twitter account come in, rightfully calling out those who went maskless, their choice in music that they would be willing to possibly die for, and their overall intelligence levels. And yes, the entire group looks like they're one bad batch of bath salts away from be lead around by Beta (Ryan Hurst).

lol jk this is the horde origin. Imagine risking your life for a Smashmouth concert in 2020 😂 https://t.co/PpfkVSbZT1 — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 12, 2020

They…ain't the sharpest tools in the shed — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) August 12, 2020

Time to break out your TWD universe scorecards to make sure they're up-todate: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be the eleventh season this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero, with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.