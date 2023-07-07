Posted in: AMC, Preview, TV, Walking Dead, YouTube | Tagged: amc, andrew lincoln, danai gurira, michonne, preview, Rick Grimes, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead Is Glad Andrew Lincoln's "Farewell" Wasn't Forever

Skybound's The Walking Dead account retweeted a look back at Andrew Lincoln's original "Rick Grimes" farewell letter to the fans.

On November 4, 2018, Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes had officially left the building – so to speak. Because it was in "What Comes After" where our hero (seemingly) sacrificed his life to save the others – just before a six-year time jump. Of course, we added "seemingly" because, as we know, Rick was saved by Anne/Jadis (Pollyanna McIntosh) and taken away via helicopter by Anne's mysterious allies. At the time, there was no way to know all of the CRM connections that would come into play leading into the announcement that Rick Grimes would be returning in a trio of films. After some time, that plan went from film to series – and that led to AMC's Lincoln & Danai Gurira (Michonne)-starring The Walking Dead: Rick & Michonne. But for this update, we're taking a look at the letter that Lincoln shared with the fans as he wrapped up his original run. First posted by a TWD fan, the main Twitter account for the franchise from Skybound Entertainment retweeted the post with the added message, "Thankfully, it wasn't farewell forever."

If you ever wondered if Lincoln was as good & decent of a person as the character he portrayed on screen, look no further than the heartfelt words that he shared to express the love & appreciation he's felt over the years and how much it meant to him. And yes – it will make you wish that the spinoff was kicking off this weekend:

The Walking Dead: Rick Grimes & Michonne

The spinoff series presents an epic love story of two characters changed by a changed world. Kept apart by distance. By an unstoppable power. By the ghosts of who they were. Rick (Lincoln) and Michonne (Gurira) are thrown into another world, built on a war against the dead… And ultimately, a war against the living. Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? Are they enemies? Lovers? Victims? Victors? Without each other, are they even alive — or will they find that they, too, are the Walking Dead? Here's a look back at Gurira's and EP Denise Huth's Instagram posts from March, sharing close-up looks at a bloody Rick Grimes (thankfully, it doesn't look like it's his blood):

In the following featurette, Lincoln and Gurira discuss what it was like being back to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. We get to learn why killing a walker was important for Lincoln during his scenes and how Gurira is viewing her upcoming return to the role as presenting "Michonne 2.0." Here's a look at the complete featurette, Show Me More: The Walking Dead Last Episodes (Behind the Scenes). Thought the entire profile of the show's final run is worth checking out, jump to the 26:10 mark to hear from Lincoln, Gurira, and others about Rick & Michonne's epic return:

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!