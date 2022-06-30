The Walking Dead: JDM Has Some Advice If You Don't Like His Opinions

Look, along with him playing Negan on AMC's The Walking Dead (and joining Lauren Cohan for the spinoff Isle of the Dead), we could rattle off a list longer than our arms of all of the roles and projects that he's been in that we're fans of. But the things we've loved the most about Jeffrey Dean Morgan is his willingness to be open, intimate, and personal with his fans via social media. And not just with the bigger issues, because Morgan is proud to wear his geek heart on his sleeve when it comes to the things he loves (and every now and then, maybe not love so much). But this time around, it's back to the bigger issues and the way Morgan responded to those on social media who took issue with Morgan "daring" to have the ability to think for himself and have personal opinions.

In this case, Morgan hasn't held back when sharing his thoughts on what (this is our wording moving forward) a disgrace it is that the current activist U.S. Supreme Court told women across this country that they're not good enough to have control over their own bodies so that should best be left up to fifty different states to decide (and a lot of old, white dudes & Bible-bangers). "I got OPINIONS. You don't like 'em? Piss off. Go follow someone else. I'm in a block n delete kinda mood today. Before you clap back with some bullshit… read my wife's last Instagram post [a powerful & impactful post that you can check out here]… and tell me I have no skin in the game." Before we shift gears to a preview of what's to come with the final run of The Walking Dead, here's a look at Morgan's tweet from earlier today:

While it might be a few months still until the final chapters hit our screens (and we get a bit more clarity on the spinoff confusion), it's never too early for a preview of what's to come in Season 11 Part 3. The following clip finds Mercer (Michael James Shaw) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) comparing notes, Daryl and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) hiding from Commonwealth soldiers, Rosita (Christian Serratos) and Aaron (Ross Marquand) not looking so well, Carol (Melissa McBride) being the kind of shady we need right now, and Daryl bringing "Rick Grimes" back into the conversation. AMC's The Walking Dead Season 11 Part 3 premieres this fall, as the long-running series begin its final run: