The Walking Dead: Lauren Cohan Talks Season 11; Fav Villain, Ep & More

With The Walking Dead showrunner/EP Angela Kang and the team back at work filming the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons with an anthology-like character focus (like the current Fear TWD), we learned earlier this week that Hilarie Burton (One Tree Hill) would be joining her husband Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan's late wife Lucille in one of the episodes. One person in particular who will be happy to hear that is Lauren Cohan (Maggie Rhee), who made her official return to the TWD universe in the 10th season finale and looks to be a major player in the series' remaining 30 episodes. The reason why Cohan would be happy is that (unlike her on-screen persona), the reformed Saviors leader is her favorite TWD villain- and we know that thanks to a recently-posted Q&A with the actor via FOX TV UK.

But that wasn't even close to the only question Cohan answers. From which TWD character she would like to see resurrected and her most emotional set moment to what she hopes for both Maggie and the series heading into the 11th season, check out the following clip for a much-needed TWD fix:

Last month, TWD fans learned production on the six "extra" episodes bridging the 10th and 11th seasons was officially underway- and then the other shoe dropped on Sunday in a really big way. What follows is a look at the virtual table read from the upcoming TWD episode titled "Home Sweet Home," featuring Morgan, Lauren Cohan (Maggie), Melissa McBride (Carol), Norman Reedus (Daryl), Angel Theory (Kelly), Cassady McClincy (Lydia), Cailey Fleming (Judith), and Khary Payton (serving as narrator here).

In the following clip, we get a brief listen to the first meeting between Maggie and Negan, followed by a conversation between Maggie, Daryl, and Carol where Carol comes clean about letting Negan free, making the deal with him for Alpha's head, and that Negan was involved with the burning of Hilltop. After the video, we have a transcript of all of the good stuff:

Khary Payton (Narrator): "The Walking Dead episode 'Home Sweet Home.' Alright, here we go."

Negan: "Hey, Maggie."

Maggie: "You're out."

Negan: "I didn't escape… if that's what you're thinking."

Carol: "There's one other thing you should know. Negan was with the Whisperers that night. I wanted you to hear it from me, because…"

Maggie: "It was you? You let him out?"

Carol: "We were going to lose everything. Negan is the reason we didn't."

Daryl: "But nothing's decided with Negan. You can come home."

Maggie: "The truth is I left home because I didn't want Negan taking up any more space in my head and I realized I wasn't ready to bring Hershel back to that. And the next morning we found Elijah and a whole community that needed us as much as we needed them. And it felt like it was meant to be."

Daryl: "And what Carol did?"

Maggie: "What she felt like she needed to do. I get it. God only knows what I would have done if I was there. But I wasn't."

KP: "She looks like she wants to say more but she doesn't. Instead, she walks off."

Carol: "She's never gonna come around on him, you know?"

Daryl: "Why… have you?"

KP: "Carol considers this. Finally, she shrugs."

Carol: "It's good to see her."

KP: "End of Act 2."