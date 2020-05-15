We've reached the middle of May, and so far not much has changed in the Walking Dead universe. We're still a few months away from Fear the Walking Dead returning for its sixth season, and the best time frame we have for the premiere of spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond and the original series' Greg Nicotero-directed tenth season finale is "later this year." To help fans pass the time, the folks at both Skybound and AMC have done a great offering up character profile videos that help bridge the gap between the comics and the screen, as well as offering newer viewers important intel on the characters and moments important to the show's history.

This time, we take a look back at the tenth season's biggest and most heartbreaking goodbye: Michonne (Danai Gurira), who found a major Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) clue and headed off to search for him on the big screen. In the following clip, we get a crash course on her backstory, her guide to surviving a walker-filled society, a look back at her brutal confrontation with The Governor (David Morrissey), and more:

Consulting producer LaToya Morgan recently spoke to BuzzFeed News about how the show's writers have been working from home on the eleventh season and that a popular online meeting program is making the experience easier on both a personal and professional level: "I think Zoom offers a great opportunity to check in with people visually. Seeing everyone's faces, even if it is in those Brady Bunch boxes, you're like, 'Okay, you're safe. We're all going to get through this together. So it's reassuring in a sense."

The writers' room's group video conference meetings usually include 6-9 people, and last between four and five hours, with breaks in-between. Interestingly enough, the team finds they are on Zoom meetings less time than they would if they were physically meeting. For Morgan, that shortened time creates a deeper focus because everyone is now well-aware of the amount of time they have to work with to get things done. As much as it's not the ideal situation for the writers, she appreciates having the ability for them to continue doing their job. "Of course this is all disruptive in certain ways, but at the end of the day, we're still able to do our jobs. We are tremendously fortunate and lucky that we're able to do that, and any burden or small technological glitches that we have really pale in comparison to the work that's being done by all our essential workers, our doctors, our nurses, our mail carriers. So we're able to endure."