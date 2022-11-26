The Walking Dead: Meet the Alternate Ending Future of TWD Universe

So The Walking Dead Cinematographer Duane Charles Manwiller (currently: Madame Web) sure knows how to get the attention of TWD fandom. Yesterday, Manwiller confirmed a report from the Insider that Judith's (Cailey Fleming) narrations were meant as a lead-up to a series finale scene where a time jump would've introduced us to older versions of Judith, RJ, Gracie, and others. Manwiller did that via a posted image from that scene where fans were asked if they could guess the scenario. When someone in the comments did, Manwiller confirmed that it was from the unused flash-forward scene. Now, as promised, Manwiller has posted another image from the alternate ending… and this time, we're getting a much better look at the future of the TWD universe.

"First off, I'm blown away [by] how many people actually already knew about the original ending. I loved how the show ended, but I must say shooting this flash forward was pretty cool. Hope we'll get to see that scene someday," Manwiller wrote as the caption to his post introducing the future players of the franchise. "And no, I don't even know the actors well enough to tag them. It was a short single day with them. Here's a more up-and-personal shot of the cast. Can you guess who's who's? Nosotros somos los muertos vivientes."

Here's a look at how the Insider report described the ending from sources: "After Daryl rode off, we cut forward to the Freedom Parkway, outside Atlanta — where the iconic shot of Rick rode down from the pilot. See an ethanol-modified van, with a young woman and man in the front seats (in their twenties). And through the scene, we come to realize it's adult RJ and Judith. Other adult versions of the kids are in the back — Coco, Gracie, etc. They're out there, looking to escort any survivors back to their communities. Continuing the legacy of their parents. As RJ speaks over the radio, he finishes with: "If you can hear me, answer back. This is Rick Grimes." (Which, of course, is his name — and the line Rick said in the pilot.) Then we end with the voice of a survivor answering back: '…Hello?'" And here's a look back at Manwiller's post from yesterday showing a van, with Manwiller confirming that scene was where the image he posted came from: