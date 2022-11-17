The Walking Dead: More Finale/Spinoffs Details; Full NYCC 2022 Panel

During one of the last times we checked in with AMC's The Walking Dead showrunner & EP Angela Kang ahead of this Sunday night's series finale, she was dropping some interesting comments about the Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) spinoff and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) & Maggie's (Lauren Cohan) The Walking Dead: Dead City both starting their respective stories with a "big twist" that viewers won't expect. And let's not forget the return of Rick (Andrew Lincoln) & Michonne (Danai Gurira) in their own spinoff. Speaking recently with EW, Kang further clarified that the main focus of the finale is to give the long-running series the respect its due by having a proper ending. "There's a bit of setup, but it's more with the approach of 'we are closing this chapter,'" Kang explained.

But with three spinoffs on the way, Kang understands that there has to be some opening of doors happening as other doors are being closed. "Things get to a point where you'll feel like an arc has ended for this show. But we're leaving a door open, which is actually also true to the way that the comics handled the end of its story because it's supposed to be the zombie story that never ends. And so a door closes, and then another door is left open, and then you take it with your imagination," Kang shared. "So that's kind of the vibe that we went for." But even if some early spinoff threads are shown during the series-ender, viewers shouldn't assume that means that's where the spinoffs will start off from. "When the spin-offs pick up, it's not going to be exactly where you think it's going to pick up," Kang revealed. "So those are doing their own thing. They're taking the ball and running down the field with it and going, 'We're starting here.' So that's kind of how we dealt with the wrangling between [the] main show and spin-offs." Now, here's a look at the full New York Comic Con 2022 panel that was released earlier today:

A Look at AMC's The Walking Dead Series Finale "Rest in Peace"

In the following image gallery for "Rest in Peace" (directed by Greg Nicotero, with story by Kang and the teleplay by Corey Reed & Jim Barnes), there are two big takeaways that jump out to us. First, seeing Judith (Cailey Fleming) moving around means our speculation theory was dead wrong (which we're very happy about). And then there's that image of Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) sitting across from each other. That one image speaks so much on an emotional level and leaves me wondering if we'll see some narrative threads leading into their spinoff, The Walking Dead: Dead City.

TWD: The Finale Event Schedule Info & Trailer

And now… from red-carpet interviews, the series finale, and a star-studded edition of Talking Dead with Chris Hardwick, here's a look at how this weekend's The Walking Dead Finale Event is stacking up:

And here's a look at Hardwick offering a rundown of what's in store for the series finale this Sunday night: