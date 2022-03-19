The Walking Dead: Norman Reedus "Getting Better", Returning Tuesday

Earlier this week, reports surfaced of a major medical scare on the set of the 11th and final season of AMC's The Walking Dead, with series star Norman Reedus (Daryl Dixon) suffering a head injury on the set of the long-running series on March 11th. "Norman suffered a concussion on set. He is recovering well and will return to work soon. Thank you to everyone for their concern," the actor's spokesperson Jeffrey Chassen said in a statement on Wednesday. Now, Reedus has taken to social media to let everyone know that he is "getting better" and that he was told that he would be cleared to be "back at work Tuesday," March 22nd. It still remains unclear if the injury happened during filming or between scenes. Reedus was expected to attend the Fandemic Dead Atlanta show scheduled for this weekend when the convention company posted that "Norman Reedus had to postpone due to an injury."

"Thank u for the nice thoughts it's been a week. or two. I was in an accident. but getting better getting cleared and gonna be back at work Tuesday they tell me And sorry bout Atlanta event I was looking forward to it. Most of all thank you for the eye in the dark messages I really loved that little cat," Reedus wrote in his Instagram post offering a status update on his health (which you can check out below):

As we've seen heading into this weekend, "Warlords" finds Aaron (Ross Marquand) and Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) agreeing to serve as "ambassadors" for the Commonwealth (though it seems more to curry favor with Josh Hamilton's Hornsby) to make contact with a new community. Well, it looks like things don't go too well (remember the last time those two traveled together?). And then Maggie (Lauren Cohan), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), and Elijah (Okea Eme-Akwari) end up being pulled into the situation, one that the following images and the preview from Sunday night's Talking Dead show could be what leads to things going south between the communities. Now here's a look at the preview images, overview & promo for Sunday night's episode:

Now here's a look at the promo for this weekend's episode "Warlords," followed by the recently-released official promo & overview, and make sure to stay until the end for an overview for the long-running's series final midseason finale this April:

The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 13 "Warlords": Maggie, Lydia, and Elijah help a stranger from another community called Riverbend; they run into Aaron, who tells them about a mission he embarked on with Gabriel as emissaries for the Commonwealth. Directed by Loren Yaconelli and written by Jim Barnes & Erik Mountain.

The Walking Dead returns with many of our heroes fighting imminent hellfire under Reaper attack; while others battle Mother Nature's torrential wrath in Alexandria. For all, their world is literally crashing down around them. Meanwhile, life in the Commonwealth is not as idyllic as it seems. For some, hope will be renewed. Others will be pushed past the point of no return. One truth holds tight: Lives hang in the balance with each decision drastically changing their future, their chances of survival, and the state of each community.

In AMC's April Highlights email, we had the following listed as an overview for the April 10th midseason finale (streaming on April 3rd on AMC+): "In the very last midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead,' our heroes are trapped in situations beyond their control. Everyone they've worked so hard to protect is at risk as danger baits them at every turn. All is at stake. Now, they must decide who and what are worth saving. Each decision comes with its own deadly ramifications." Considering how stretched out our heroes are now across the landscape and how their priorities are beginning to shift, it appears there will be threats coming from a number of different directions. And there's still that teased stand-off between Maggie and Daryl (Norman Reedus) still to come so there's a lot to read into that description.