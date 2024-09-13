Posted in: AMC, Conventions, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, TV | Tagged: Daryl Dixon, dead city, NYCC, the book of carol, The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead/NYCC: "Dead City," "Book of Carol" Panels Announced

AMC is bringing The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon - The Book of Carol and The Walking Dead: Dead City to NYCC 2024! Here's what you need to know.

Fans of "The Walking Dead" Universe have a whole lot to get excited about when New York Comic Con 2024 (NYCC 2024) hits next month. That's because we have panels and previews for Norman Reedus (Daryl) and Melissa McBride (Carol)-starring The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol, and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) and Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan)-starring The Walking Dead: Dead City ready to go on the Main Stage on October 18th. With "The Book of Carol" set to debut on September 29th and "Dead City" hitting screens sometime in 2025, here's a look at the official overviews for both panel presentations that were released:

"The Walking Dead: Dead City" (Friday, October 18, 6-7 pm, Main Stage)

The Walking Dead: Dead City follows fan-favorite characters Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) as they travel into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty, and terror. In season two, in the growing war for control of Manhattan, Maggie and Negan find themselves trapped on opposite sides. As their paths intertwine, they come to see that the way out for both is more complicated and harrowing than they ever imagined.

The series panel will feature an exclusive look at season two, which returns next year. Panelists include Scott M. Gimple, the Chief Content Officer of the Walking Dead Universe, Showrunner/Executive Producer Eli Jorné, Executive Producer/Star Cohan, and cast members Gaius Charles and Dascha Polanco.

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon – The Book of Carol" (Friday, October 18, 7-8 pm, Main Stage)

The new season picks up where The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon left off, following fan-favorite characters Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) and Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride). They both confront old demons while she fights to find her friend, and he struggles with his decision to stay in France, causing tension at the Nest. Additionally, Genet's (Anne Charrier) movement builds momentum, setting Pouvoir on a violent collision course with the Union of Hope in the fight for France's future.

Panelists include Gimple, Showrunner and Executive Producer David Zabel, Executive Producer/Director Greg Nicotero, Executive Producer/Director Dan Percival, Executive Producer/Star Reedus, Executive Producer/Star McBride, and cast member Louis Puech Scigliuzzi.

