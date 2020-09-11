The Walking Dead Pre-Season 10 Finale Marathon Lets TWD Fans Decide

By now, we know you've heard that The Walking Dead will be ending its run with a 24-episode 11th season, starting in 2021 (after the six "extra" 10th season episodes set for early 2021). From there, Melissa McBride's Carol and Norman Reedus' Daryl will get their own spinoff series in 2023- helmed by current The Walking Dead showrunner and EP Angela Kang. CCO Scott Gimple is also developing an anthology series titled Tales of the Walking Dead that will focus on one-off episodes built around new and existing characters within the Walking Dead universe. So if there was ever a time to feel a little nostalgic for the series' past ten seasons, now would be it- and AMC is offering you a chance to put your nostalgia to good use.

On Saturday, October 3rd (the night before the tenth season finale), AMC will be running the "Night of 'The Walking Dead'" marathon- and the best part? The viewers will have a chance to head over to the show's official Twitter account and vote on their favorite from the following six categories- take a look:

The Early Days: S01E01 "Days Gone By" / S01E02 "Guts" / S02E07 "Pretty Much Dead Already" / S02E12 "Better Angels"

Defending the Prison: S03e03 "Walk with Me" / S03E04 "Killer Within" / S03E12 "Clear" / S04E08 "Too Far Gone"

The Road to Terminus: S04E14 "The Grove" / S04E16 "A" / S05E01 "No Sanctuary" / S05E03 "Four Walls and a Roof"

Alexandria Arrival: S05E16 "Conquer" / S06E02 "JSS" / S06E04 "Here's Not Here" / S06E09 "No Way Out"

The War Against The Saviors: S07E01 "The Day Will Come When You Won't Be" / S07E02 "The Well" / S08E12 "The Key" / S08E16 "Wrath"

Rick's Farewell/The Whisperer War: S09E05 "What Comes After" / S09E15 "The Calm Before" / S10E09 "The Squeeze" / S10E12 "Walk With Us"

We didn't see anything about when voting is supposed to end, so we suggest you head over there (by clicking here) sooner rather than later.

Here's how the immediate future of "'TWD October 2020" is shaping up: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of TWD makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, FTWD starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).

The Walking Dead season 10, episode 16 "A Certain Doom": Beta engages the final battle of the Whisperer War. Directed by Greg Nicotero; with a story by Jim Barnes, Eli Jorné, and Corey Reed, and teleplay by Reed.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. Two sisters along with two friends leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest. Pursued by those who wish to protect them and those who wish to harm them, a tale of growing up and transformation unfurls across dangerous terrain, challenging everything they know about the world, themselves and each other. Some will become heroes. Some will become villains. But all of them will find the truths they seek.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.