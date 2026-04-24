Posted in: Amazon Studios, TV | Tagged: aubrey plaza, Kevin

Kevin: Aubrey Plaza on Her Weird Experience Pitching Animated Series

Aubrey Plaza on the odd pitching session that took place to get her new animated series, Prime Video's Kevin, in front of studio executives.

Article Summary Aubrey Plaza says pitching Kevin was an odd, emotional full-circle moment in front of Amazon, Netflix, and more.

On The View, Aubrey Plaza revealed Kevin grew from her old Queens relationship with co-creator and ex Joe Wengert.

Aubrey Plaza shared that the animated cat in Kevin was based on the real Kevin, making the series feel surreal.

Plaza described the Kevin pitch as cathartic, comparing the experience to couples therapy 20 years after the breakup.

Aubrey Plaza's new animated series, Kevin, debuted this week on Prime Video. But in a recent interview, getting it on the platform was a bit of a task. Plaza was recently on an episode of The View, where she discussed the weird process she went through to get the show pitched alongside a series, with co-creators Dan Murphy and Joe Wengert, the latter being Plaza's ex-boyfriend and the one with whom she created the show.

Getting Prime Video's Attention Was Quite The Task

During the interview, Plaza talked about how the show was based on their former relationship and the foster cat they lived with, saying, "Yes, Joe and I, a long, long time ago, we lived in Queens, which is where the show is set. We actually had two cats, Kevin and Howard, and we adopted them from like a mob family. […] Pitching the show was a really full-circle, crazy moment. Because I was 19 when I met Joe. It kind of felt cathartic in a way, kind of like couple's therapy, but 20 years later, in front of Amazon, Netflix and everyone. And we're not a couple. But yeah, it's crazy because that's actually what our cat looked like, Kevin. That is our cat. So, this is like an acid trip for me. A lot going on for me."

Kevin: What You Need to Know About Prime Video's New Series

Loosely inspired by a real-life break-up and the cat who was caught in the middle, Kevin is a hilarious and heart-warming story about finding where you belong in the world. After the unexpected break-up of his human "owners," Kevin moves into a local pet rescue in Astoria, Queens, where a chaotic band of misfit animals will help him to figure out what he really wants out of life. The show stars Jason Schwartzman (Kevin), Aubrey Plaza, Whoopi Goldberg, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Gil Ozeri, and Amy Sedaris.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!