Posted in: Assassin's Creed, Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Arrives This July

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will take players back to the Golden Age of Piracy in this remastered title this July

Article Summary Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced launches this July as a ground-up remake of Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag.

Ubisoft upgrades Assassin’s Creed Black Flag with new visuals, parry-based combat, smoother stealth, and parkour.

Sail a seamless Caribbean open world with enhanced naval battles, upgraded Jackdaw systems, and immersive new tech.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced adds new story content, pirate legends, sea shanties, pets, and photo mode.

Ubisoft revealed they have a remastered Assassin's Creed game on the way, as Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will arrive this July. This is a faithful remake of Assassin's Creed IV Black Flag, as the team rebuilt the 2013 game from the ground up with an updated engine, new enhanced visuals, parry‑driven combat, improved stealth and parkour mechanics, and more. Giving players a better look at their version of the Golden Age of Piracy through the lens of The Brotherhood. Enjoy the details from the devs here as the game arrives on July 9, 2026.

Return To The Golden Age of Piracy With Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

Strike fear in your foes as you board and sink enemy vessels as Edward Kenway, captain of the Jackdaw. Whether blending into crowds or leading daring assaults, switch between silent takedowns and fierce brawls as you effortlessly wield swords, pistols, and the Hidden Blade. With a cast of historical pirate legends at your side, defy empires amidst the age-old conflict opposing Assassins and Templars. Combat has been rebuilt for more dynamic encounters, emphasizing parries and takedowns, while stealth and parkour have been improved for smoother escapes and assassinations. Continuously upgrade the Jackdaw to face powerful enemy ships with enhanced naval mechanics featuring new alternate fire modes. Quality-of-life additions also address previous pain points, ensuring your experience is improved.



Whether you're sailing the open seas or journeying across untamed lands, discover a seamless open world built with the latest Anvil engine. Take in sweeping vistas as you brave stormy waters, dive into underwater shipwrecks, or push through dense tropical jungles. Enhanced by features such as Dolby Atmos and ray tracing, every scene feels more immersive, bringing the world's beauty to life. Building on top of the original story, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced introduces exclusive new content. Familiar faces will return, with new storylines dedicated to fan-favorite characters such as Blackbeard and Stede Bonnet. Unexpected allies will also cross your path, as three officers join you on your journey as part of the main narrative. More surprises await, such as new sea shanties, pets, a photo mode, and more.

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